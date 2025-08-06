Tej Pratap Yadav Forms Alliance With VVIP Ahead Of Bihar Assembly Polls

Patna: In a significant political development ahead of the Bihar Assembly elections, Tej Pratap Yadav, the estranged son of RJD president Lalu Prasad Yadav, announced on Tuesday that he will field candidates in alliance with five regional parties.
Tej Pratap Yadav, MLA from Bihar's Hasanpur, was expelled from the party and family by his father and RJD Chief Lalu Prasad Yadav in May this year for a now-deleted social media post claiming to be in a relationship with a lady named Anushka Yadav.
Speaking to the media at Maurya Hotel in Patna, Tej Pratap said his alliance includes Vikas Vanchit Insaan Party (VVIP), Bhojpuriya Jan Morcha (BJM), Pragatisheel Janta Party (PJP), Wajib Adhikar Party (WAP), and Samyukta Kisan Vikas Party.
Tej Pratap also confirmed that he will contest the upcoming elections from Mahua as an independent candidate, stating he has the people’s full support. “We have blown the trumpet for Mahua. From today, we are embarking on a new political journey. Many enemies will fear our progress, but we are confident of moving ahead.”
“The objective of our alliance is social justice, social rights, and complete change. If the people support us, we promise comprehensive development of Bihar. We also vow to fulfil the dreams of Lohia, Karpoori Thakur, and Jayaprakash Narayan,” Tej Pratap added.
He also extended an open invitation to the RJD to join the alliance, but firmly ruled out any alliance with the BJP or JD-U. “We are socialists and will never form an alliance with parties like the BJP and JD-U,” he said.
When asked if Tejashwi would contest from Mahua Assembly constituency, Tej Pratap said, “Tejashwi will never contest from Mahua. I have always blessed him to move forward. I don’t desire any post or the Chief Minister’s chair. We will take Yadavs and Muslims together,” he added.
He also dismissed Mukesh Sahani’s VIP (Vikassheel Insaan Party) as a “disguised party,” claiming the real Nishad party is with him. “We don’t want to fall into the trap of Jaichands. Our alliance will carry forward the dreams of Bihar’s marginalised communities,” he said.
Pradeep Nishad, who was once an associate of VIP chief Mukesh Sahni, formed VVIP (Vikas Vanchit Insaan Party) in June. The party's election symbol is the boat mark, which was previously associated with Mukesh Sahni's party.
