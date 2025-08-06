ETV Bharat / state

Tej Pratap Yadav Forms Alliance With VVIP Ahead Of Bihar Assembly Polls

RJD's expelled leader Tej Pratap Yadav announces an alliance with the Vikas Vanchit Insan Party (VVIP) during a press conference, in Patna on Tuesday ( ANI )

Patna: In a significant political development ahead of the Bihar Assembly elections, Tej Pratap Yadav, the estranged son of RJD president Lalu Prasad Yadav, announced on Tuesday that he will field candidates in alliance with five regional parties.

Tej Pratap Yadav, MLA from Bihar's Hasanpur, was expelled from the party and family by his father and RJD Chief Lalu Prasad Yadav in May this year for a now-deleted social media post claiming to be in a relationship with a lady named Anushka Yadav.

Speaking to the media at Maurya Hotel in Patna, Tej Pratap said his alliance includes Vikas Vanchit Insaan Party (VVIP), Bhojpuriya Jan Morcha (BJM), Pragatisheel Janta Party (PJP), Wajib Adhikar Party (WAP), and Samyukta Kisan Vikas Party.

Tej Pratap also confirmed that he will contest the upcoming elections from Mahua as an independent candidate, stating he has the people’s full support. “We have blown the trumpet for Mahua. From today, we are embarking on a new political journey. Many enemies will fear our progress, but we are confident of moving ahead.”

“The objective of our alliance is social justice, social rights, and complete change. If the people support us, we promise comprehensive development of Bihar. We also vow to fulfil the dreams of Lohia, Karpoori Thakur, and Jayaprakash Narayan,” Tej Pratap added.