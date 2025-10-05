Bihar Assembly Election 2025: Seat-Sharing Tussle On Among NDA, INDIA Bloc Allies
Contrary to 'all is well' claims of allies of NDA and INDIA Bloc, stalemate continues among partners ahead of the Bihar assembly polls.
Published : October 5, 2025 at 11:18 PM IST|
Updated : October 5, 2025 at 11:55 PM IST
Patna: With announcement of dates for the Bihar assembly polls expected soon, leaders of the INDIA bloc on Sunday went into a huddle and decided to make public their seat-sharing formula “within a couple of days”.
A meeting of the multi-party coalition, which continued till late in the evening, was held at the residence of RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav, who heads the INDIA bloc’s coordination committee for the upcoming polls. Emerging from the meeting, Vikassheel Insan Party president Mukesh Sahni told reporters that “all things have been finalised”.
“But, please excuse me from divulging the details. We shall announce everything at a press conference... the day after tomorrow,” he said. Sahni had joined the coalition, which includes Congress and three Left parties, in the thick of the Lok Sabha polls last year, after having burnt his bridges with the ruling BJP-led NDA, which had rewarded him with a ministerial berth in 2020 despite having lost his own seat in the assembly elections.
RJD national general secretary Alok Mehta was, however, more guarded in his response. Faced with a barrage of questions on seat-sharing and inclusion of new allies like Rashtriya Lok Janshakti Party headed by former Union minister Pashupati Kumar Paras and Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren’s JMM, Mehta said, “Most things have been discussed. A few issues remain to be sorted out. But, all would be final in two days and we will announce everything at a press conference”.
Earlier, on their way to Yadav’s residence, state Congress president Rajesh Kumar and AICC in-charge for the state Krishna Allavaru had said that “seat-sharing” and “prospective candidates” were the major issues to be taken up at the meeting.
Seat-sharing tussle
Despite multiple meetings, neither bloc has reached a consensus. An all-party NDA meeting is slated for October 8 in Delhi, but several seats are still unresolved and frustration is growing among smaller allies eager to begin campaigning.
NDA: Five Parties, One Dilemma
The NDA, which had four partners in 2020, now has five — BJP, JDU, HAM (Jitan Ram Manjhi), LJP (Chirag Paswan), and RLJP (Upendra Kushwaha). While the BJP and JDU are reportedly aligned, the friction lies with their allies. Jitan Ram Manjhi is demanding 20 seats.
Chirag Paswan seeks a 'respectable' deal — discussions hover around 43 seats. Upendra Kushwaha, though silent, is also eyeing a fair share. Political expert Bholanath said, "Chirag Paswan poses the biggest challenge for the BJP. However, with coordination between JDU and BJP intact, the NDA may eventually reach an understanding."
On the opposition side, the Grand Alliance has expanded to eight parties — RJD, Congress, CPI, CPI(M), CPI(ML), VIP (Mukesh Sahni), JMM, and Rashtriya Lok Janshakti Party. The RJD wants the lion’s share again, while Congress refuses to settle for fewer than 70 seats after contesting the same number last time but winning only 19. The Left bloc demands 40+ seats, citing their strong 2020 performance.
Meanwhile, Mukesh Sahni — who switched sides after accusing RJD of betrayal in 2020 — now demands 60 seats and a Deputy CM post. Bholanath warns, “If RJD insists on contesting as many seats as last time, the alliance could crack.”
Political analyst Sunil Pandey says, “Seat-sharing has always been Bihar’s toughest pre-poll challenge. Everyone wants winnable seats.” He adds that Dharmendra Pradhan, BJP’s Bihar in-charge, is actively mediating within the NDA and may “manage to balance all sides.”
For the Grand Alliance, Pandey says the RJD–Congress tussle remains the biggest obstacle: “Tejashwi Yadav’s biggest challenge is keeping the alliance intact.”
JDU spokesperson Arvind Nishad dismissed any internal rift. “There’s no problem in the NDA. Dharmendra Pradhan has spoken to all allies, and the seat-sharing announcement will be made soon. The real conflict lies within the Grand Alliance — between Rahul Gandhi and Tejashwi Yadav," he said.
LJP (Ram Vilas Paswan) spokesperson Vineet Singh echoed similar confidence, saying discussions are moving “smoothly and respectfully.”
