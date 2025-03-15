Bihar ASI Murder: Prime Accused Injured In Encounter After He Tries To Escape Police Custody

Munger: The prime accused in the murder of an ASI was shot in the leg during an encounter with police while trying to escape following an accident of the police vehicle in Munger district of Bihar on Saturday, police said. Three cops have also been injured in the accident.

Munger SP Syed Imran Masood, while divulging details into the case, said that during late night raids on Friday, police arrested four accused in connection with the murder of the ASI Santosh Kumar Singh. Singh, who was deployed in the Dial 112 helpline, was attacked by a family at Nandlalpura village under Mufassil police station limits on Friday night.

SP Imran Masood said that on the disclosure of the four arrested accused, a team was on way to arrest other absconding accused, when the police vehicle met with an accident in which the policemen were injured.

Following the accident, prime accused Guddu Yadav, while taking advantage of the situation, snatched the rifle of the policeman and fired at the police team, the SP said adding the police shot the accused in his leg in retaliation. Yadav has been admitted to the local hospital.

ASI Singh, a resident of Pipariya village of Mohania police station area of Kaimur district, was grievously injured by the accused at Nandlalpura village on Friday night. He was shifted to the nearby hospital from where he was referred to a tertiary care hospital in Patna where he succumbed on Saturday morning as per police.