Bihar And Jharkhand Unite For High-Stakes Operation Against Naxalite Commanders

Officials claimed that despite years of consistent efforts by the government, Naxalism continues to hold some influence in Bihar and Jharkhand.

Bihar And Jharkhand Unite For High-Stakes Operation Against Naxalite Commanders (ETV Bharat)
By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : June 18, 2025 at 7:32 PM IST

Palamu: The states of Bihar and Jharkhand have launched a joint operation targeting the top commanders of the Naxalites to eliminate the remnants of left-wing extremism.

Officials claimed that despite years of consistent efforts by the government, Naxalism continues to hold some influence in the dense forests and rugged terrains, stretching from Gaya in Bihar to the Budha Pahad region of Jharkhand. “Realising the issue, we have started a new and coordinated plan to end the extremism in the region once and for all,” they said.

“Once considered a Naxal bastion, areas like Gaya, Aurangabad, and Palamu have seen a significant paradigm shift related to Naxal influence, but the fight is far from over,” said an official. “With intelligence gathered from across the region, both states are intensifying surveillance, closing in on the last of the Naxalite leaders who continue to evade capture,” he said.

Unified front against Naxalism

On Tuesday, senior officials from both Bihar and Jharkhand huddled to devise an inclusive plan against the lingering Naxalite threat.

Police said that the presence of Naxals under the leadership of notorious commanders like Nitesh Yadav and Sanjay Godram on the border continues to remain a serious challenge for the security establishment. “Therefore, both states are working on a joint plan to resolve the issue,” they said.

Inspector General (IG) of Palamu Sunil Bhaskar said that police have made significant strides in regions like Latehar and Palamu. “Now, with coordinated intelligence sharing and better inter-state collaboration, we're targeting these remaining commanders. The choice is simple: surrender or face the full force of the law,” he said.

The campaign will focus on the 160 km border zone between Bihar and Jharkhand, an area that has long been a hotspot for Naxalite activity. Forces from the CRPF, SSB, STF, and Jharkhand Police will be deployed in full force, while a combination of ground surveillance and intelligence gathering will ensure that no stone is left unturned, IG said.

“The operation aims not just to capture the remaining Naxalites, but to wipe out the hideouts where these elusive groups continue to thrive,” he added.

