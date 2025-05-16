Bihar: Six Arrested For Posing As Cops With Fake Rifles For Social Media Reels

Patna: Police in East Champaran, Bihar, apprehended six youths on Thursday evening after receiving intelligence about suspicious armed individuals in khaki uniforms near a government school in the Lakhaura police station jurisdiction area. The proximity of the district to the Nepal border prompted the immediate investigation.

A police team swiftly reached the location. They found six youths dressed in khaki uniforms squatting in a field near the school, holding what appeared to be AK-47 assault rifles. The police promptly surrounded them and ordered them to surrender.

The situation took an unexpected turn when the rifles were revealed to be plastic and wooden replicas. The youths, who were friends, confessed to creating social media reels.

East Champaran Superintendent of Police (SP) Swarn Prabhat told ETV Bharat, "All of them have been arrested because wearing a police uniform without being authorised or permitted is a cognizable offence as per the law. An FIR has been registered, and further action is being taken against them."

The arrested individuals are Amarnath Kumar, Andal Kumar, Amal Kumar, Suman Kumar, Afroz Mohammad, and Sanjay Kumar, all residents of Sarsaula village. Authorities confiscated police uniforms, caps, and a camera from the youths. Police will likely present them before the local court on Friday. Their fascination with social media "reels" has resulted in their arrest, and they may face a period of incarceration before potential bail.