Bihar: 4 Workers Die Of Suffocation Inside Septic Tank In Motihari, Locals Vandalise Hospital

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : Jul 18, 2024, 5:18 PM IST

Four workers died after inhaling toxic gases while working inside a septic tank in Bihar's Motihari district. Locals staged a protest at the hospital alleging that medical negligence caused the deaths.

Bihar: 4 Workers Die Of Suffocation Inside Septic Tank In Motihari, Locals Vandalise Hospital
Locals protest outside hospital (ETV Bharat Photo)

Motihari (Bihar): Four persons died after inhaling toxic gases inside a septic tank in Bihar's Motihari district on Thursday.

Four workers had gone inside the chamber to remove the centering materials when they fell ill one after another. They were rushed to the Dhaka subdivisional hospital in an unconscious state but died during treatment.

The incident triggered a protest among locals, who created a ruckus at the hospital premises alleging that the deaths were due to medical negligence. The protesters also went to the medical-in-charge's room and started vandalising it.

On information a team from the local police station reached the hospital and tried to pacify the crowd. However, the protesters pelted stones at them prompting police to resort to lathi-charge.

According to police, four workers had entered the septic tank at the under-construction house of one Mahavir Thakur to remove the centering material. When they fell unconscious, they were brought out with the help of villagers and taken to the Dhaka sub-divisional hospital, where they died.

The deceased have been identified as Abdul Bakar, Hasnain Ansari, Wasi Ahmed Ansari and Yogendra Yadav, police said.

"Prima facie it seems that the workers died of suffocation due to accumulation of toxic gases like carbon dioxide or monoxide inside the septic tank. The matter is being investigated," an officer said.

