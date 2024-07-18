ETV Bharat / state

Bihar: 4 Workers Die Of Suffocation Inside Septic Tank In Motihari, Locals Vandalise Hospital

Motihari (Bihar): Four persons died after inhaling toxic gases inside a septic tank in Bihar's Motihari district on Thursday.

Four workers had gone inside the chamber to remove the centering materials when they fell ill one after another. They were rushed to the Dhaka subdivisional hospital in an unconscious state but died during treatment.

The incident triggered a protest among locals, who created a ruckus at the hospital premises alleging that the deaths were due to medical negligence. The protesters also went to the medical-in-charge's room and started vandalising it.

On information a team from the local police station reached the hospital and tried to pacify the crowd. However, the protesters pelted stones at them prompting police to resort to lathi-charge.

According to police, four workers had entered the septic tank at the under-construction house of one Mahavir Thakur to remove the centering material. When they fell unconscious, they were brought out with the help of villagers and taken to the Dhaka sub-divisional hospital, where they died.