Reel To Real: Brides Drug Husbands, In-Laws And Flee With Valuables On 'Karva Chauth' In UP's Aligarh

One of the 12 women on the day of her marriage ( ETV Bharat )

Aligarh: Sonam Kapoor starrer 'Dolly Ki Doli' played out in real life for 12 men from Aligarh that too on the auspicious day of Karva Chauth.

The brides, all from Bihar, took the seven 'pheras' (taking rounds of sacred fire as per Hindu tradition) before drugging their husbands and in-laws and fleeing with cash and other valuabes.

The middleman who arranged the marriages is absconding with his family. Nihal Sharma, a resident of Sasni Gate, and his son, Pratik Sharma, said they had met Sachin Thakur of Iglas a few days earlier.

Sachin informed them that some young women had arrived from Bihar for marriage. Pratik chose Shobha from Bihar and transferred Rs 1,20,000 online to the middleman. Similarly, Veer Singh Premveer, a resident of Kailash Nagar, chose Manisha and paid Rs 1,30,000.

Similarly, other young men also chose their chosen ones for marriage and paid Sachin who arranged the weddings at his home. Pratik said the weddings resembled a 'swayamvar'. The unsuspecting young men took their brides to their homes to start a new chapter of life.