Reel To Real: Brides Drug Husbands, In-Laws And Flee With Valuables On 'Karva Chauth' In UP's Aligarh
Police's preliminary investigation reveals all the young men are from Bihar and have committed similar crimes in the past.
Published : October 12, 2025 at 5:02 PM IST
Aligarh: Sonam Kapoor starrer 'Dolly Ki Doli' played out in real life for 12 men from Aligarh that too on the auspicious day of Karva Chauth.
The brides, all from Bihar, took the seven 'pheras' (taking rounds of sacred fire as per Hindu tradition) before drugging their husbands and in-laws and fleeing with cash and other valuabes.
The middleman who arranged the marriages is absconding with his family. Nihal Sharma, a resident of Sasni Gate, and his son, Pratik Sharma, said they had met Sachin Thakur of Iglas a few days earlier.
Sachin informed them that some young women had arrived from Bihar for marriage. Pratik chose Shobha from Bihar and transferred Rs 1,20,000 online to the middleman. Similarly, Veer Singh Premveer, a resident of Kailash Nagar, chose Manisha and paid Rs 1,30,000.
Similarly, other young men also chose their chosen ones for marriage and paid Sachin who arranged the weddings at his home. Pratik said the weddings resembled a 'swayamvar'. The unsuspecting young men took their brides to their homes to start a new chapter of life.
Several rituals were also performed at the men's homes. After the rituals, the brides performed karva chauth puja and broke their fast. Their in-laws adorned them with new ornaments. However, during dinner, all the brides laced the food they had made for their husbands and in-laws with intoxicants.
As the families had the food, they lost consciousness. Taking advantage of it, the brides took away the jewellery and cash from their in-laws' homes and escaped through windows and gates.
When the members of the families woke up in the morning, they found that the new members had fled. An Saturday, four victims reached the residence of former mayor Shakuntala Bharti and pleaded with her for justice. Following this, a case was registered at the Sasni Gate police station.
Station in-charge Hari Bhan Singh stated that a case has been registered against Shobha, Sachin, Mukesh Gupta, and his wife. He stated that the case has been registered under various sections of BNS. Police are searching for the accused. Preliminary probe suggests all the young women are from Bihar.
The gang has been active in several districts and has committed similar crimes. Police teams are now conducting raids in search of middlemen Sachin Thakur and Mukesh Gupta, residents of Iglas.
