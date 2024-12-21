ETV Bharat / state

18.5-Ft-Long Giant Indian Rock Python Rescued From Odisha's Kendrapada

A huge 18.5-ft-long Indian rock python, which had ventured into Rajendranarayanpur village near Bhitarkanika National Park, was rescued by forest officials on Friday night.

Kendrapada: The forest personnel here on Friday rescued a giant Indian Rock Python from a farmland in Rajendranarayanpur under Ragadapatia forest range adjacent to Bhitarkanika National Park.

The python measuring around 18.5 ft long was found injured when it ventured into Rajendranarayanpur village in Odisha’s Kendrapada district.

After spotting the snake, locals alerted the forest department officials, who reached the spot to rescue the reptile. A forest team led by ACF Manas Das and forest guard Sunil Routray safely rescued the injured python and shifted it to Bhitarkanika National Park for necessary treatment by veterinarians.

Forest Guard Sunil Ranjan Routray said, "The python, as huge as 18.5 feet, was recovered from an agricultural field near Baisigheri in Rajendra Narayanpur village at around 9pm on Friday. The python had minor injuries on its head. As per the orders of DFO, the python was placed inside a large iron cage and treated by a veterinary doctor. The rescued python is comparatively much bigger than any of the pythons rescued so far.”

Forest officials informed that once the reptile recovers fully, it will be released back into the wild.

Though pythons usually do not cause any harm to the humans, there have been instances where the reptiles have killed people with their strength when provoked. According to forest officials, pythons usually do not attack people unless it is for self-defense.

