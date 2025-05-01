Delhi Minister Parvesh Verma Alleges Punjab Govt Has Stopped Water Supply To National Capital

New Delhi: Delhi Water Minister Parvesh Verma on Thursday alleged the Punjab Government has stopped water supply to the national capital.

In a post on X, Verma stated the Punjab Government is resorting to dirty politics by stopping water supply to Haryana and Delhi. "After losing in Delhi, now they want to create a water crisis in the national capital. We are working hard to provide clean water to every household in Delhi and now the Punjab Government wants to take revenge from the people of Delhi," he stated.

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta echoed Verma's views and slammed the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) Government in Punjab. Responding to the allegations, AAP leader Manish Sisodia said that the BJP Government at the Centre has once again betrayed the farmers of Punjab. "The people of Punjab will never forgive those who have robbed them of their rights. Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann's government has clearly said that the water of Punjab will remain only for Punjab. Not even a drop will be given to other states," he said.

AAP state president Saurabh Bhardwaj said the Central Government has stopped water supply to Pakistan and can divert the excess to Delhi. "When we said that water supply to Delhi has been stopped by Haryana, the BJP and the Lieutenant Governor used to say there is plenty of water in the national capital. But the administration does not know how to distribute water. You (BJP) do not know how to run the Government," he said.

Gupta had said a few days ago that the aim of the Delhi Government is to eliminate the tanker mafia and provide water through taps to every household in the national capital.