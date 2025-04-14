Minor's Rape And Murder: Durg Police Claims Victim's Uncle Is The Culprit

Durg: Days after a six-year-old girl from Mohan Nagar locality was raped and murdered, the police claimed her uncle is the culprit.

The DNA samples obtained from three accused arrested by the police were sent for testing. According to police, the DNA sample of the victim and her uncle matched. Police said the forensic report in the case will prove to be a vital evidence in getting the accused punished.

Addressing mediapersons here, Durg ASP Sukhnandan Rathore said the police had formed an SIT to nab the culprits and during investigation arrested three persons including the victim's uncle. Durg DSP Chirag Jain said the police sent the DNA samples of the three accused to a laboratory for testing. The report reveals the sample of the victim matches with that of her uncle. He said police has now enough evidence against the victim's uncle and is confident of getting him punished.

The six-year-old girl who had gone for 'Kanya Bhoj' on April 6 and went missing. Her body with injury marks was recovered from a car the next day. Enraged over the incident, the victim's family created a ruckus, vandalized the car and set fire to its owner's house.

Police started investigation into the case by registering and arrested three suspects. The girl's uncle was among those arrested by the police. During investigation, police claimed that the accused had committed the crime in the girl's uncle's house. The girl's grandmother was not present in the house when the accused committed the crime and dumped the body in the trunk of the car.