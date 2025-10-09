ETV Bharat / state

Big Relief For Rahul Gandhi, Jharkhand High Court Quashes Defamation Case Order

The case stems from allegations related to remarks made by Rahul Gandhi about BJP leader Amit Shah.

Rahul Gandhi. (PTI)
By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : October 9, 2025 at 6:41 PM IST

Ranchi: Senior Congress leader Rahul Gandhi has been granted significant relief by the Jharkhand High Court. Justice Anil Kumar Chaudhary has quashed the order issued by the Chaibasa Civil Court, which had previously taken cognisance of a defamation case against him.

The court’s decision followed arguments presented by Gandhi’s lawyer, Dipankar Rai, who stated that the High Court annulled the framing of charges and remanded the matter. The case stems from allegations related to remarks made by Rahul Gandhi about BJP leader Amit Shah. Pratap Kumar Katiyar, a BJP leader from Chaibasa, had earlier filed the defamation suit, accusing Gandhi of making indecent comments.

A senior magistrate had dismissed the complaint, but the complainant filed a criminal revision petition in the Sessions Court. The senior magistrate eventually took cognisance of the case and issued a summon.

Rahul Gandhi had been summoned to appear in the Chaibasa special court on August 6th in connection with the case. After hearing arguments, the court granted him conditional bail. Before this, Rahul Gandhi had approached the High Court in June, challenging an order that required his appearance on June 26.

His lawyer informed the court that Gandhi would be unavailable on that date and requested a later appearance, which the High Court granted.

  Bombay HC dismisses RSS plea seeking Rahul Gandhi's 2014 speech transcript to be admitted as evidence

