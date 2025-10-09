ETV Bharat / state

Big Relief For Rahul Gandhi, Jharkhand High Court Quashes Defamation Case Order

Ranchi: Senior Congress leader Rahul Gandhi has been granted significant relief by the Jharkhand High Court. Justice Anil Kumar Chaudhary has quashed the order issued by the Chaibasa Civil Court, which had previously taken cognisance of a defamation case against him.

The court’s decision followed arguments presented by Gandhi’s lawyer, Dipankar Rai, who stated that the High Court annulled the framing of charges and remanded the matter. The case stems from allegations related to remarks made by Rahul Gandhi about BJP leader Amit Shah. Pratap Kumar Katiyar, a BJP leader from Chaibasa, had earlier filed the defamation suit, accusing Gandhi of making indecent comments.

A senior magistrate had dismissed the complaint, but the complainant filed a criminal revision petition in the Sessions Court. The senior magistrate eventually took cognisance of the case and issued a summon.