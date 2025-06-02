Big Blow To Aam Aadmi Party In Ludhiana As Kamaljit Singh Karwal Joins Congress

Ludhiana: The Aam Aadmi Party has suffered a major setback before the by-elections. Kamaljit Singh Karwal has left the Aam Aadmi Party, along with his colleagues, and joined Congress. It may be recalled that Kamaljit Singh Karwal has previously been in the BJP, Congress and the Shiromani Akali Dal.

Kamaljit Singh Karwal and several former councillors have rejoined the Congress. Karwal, an Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader and Congress candidate from the Atam Nagar constituency in the 2022 Assembly elections, returned to the Congress on Sunday.

Former Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi, Ludhiana West constituency in-charge and MLA Rana Gurjit Singh, former Cabinet Minister Sunder Sham Arora, Lok Sabha member Gurjit Singh Aujla, Punjab Pradesh Congress Committee working president and Ludhiana West constituency candidate Bharat Bhushan Ashu, former MLA Dr Raj Kumar Verka congratulated Karwal and his colleagues on joining the Congress party.

Kamaljit Singh Karwal said he was unhappy with the policies of the Aam Aadmi Party and left the party while it was still in power. He added that the Congress family is growing day by day. Karwal was previously a member of the Lok Insaaf Party as well. Notably, Simarjit Bains has joined Congress and is fully supporting the party in the current elections.

The Congress is viewing this as a major success, as its family continues to grow. Earlier, current councillor Satnam Singh Sunny, along with former MLA Gurpreet Gogi’s nephews, Ronnie and Karan Vading, also joined the party.

