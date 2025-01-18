ETV Bharat / state

Bidar SBI ATM Heist Case: Hyderabad Police Identifies Gang Member As Bihar Resident Manish

Sources said that Manish was seen in CCTV footage getting out of an auto near Alpha hotel in Secunderabad.

Screengrabs showing the robbers getting away in their two-wheeler in Shivaji Chowk, in Karnataka's Bidar
Screengrabs showing the robbers getting away in their two-wheeler in Shivaji Chowk, in Karnataka's Bidar (ETV Bharat)
By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : Jan 18, 2025, 1:23 PM IST

Hyderabad: In a major breakthrough in the Rs 93 lakh SBI ATM heist during which the robbers shot dead a security personnel in Karnataka's Bidar, Hyderabad police have identified one of the gang members as Manish from Bihar.

The heist unfolded on Thursday at Shivaji Chowk in Bidar where the armed robbers decamped with Rs 93 lakh cash meant for loading at a SBI ATM. The robbers also fired at two security forces personnel leading to the death of one of them. After carrying out the ATM heist, the robbers later opened fire at a private travels manager at Afzalgunj.

Sources said that Hyderabad Police have identified one of the robbers as Manish, part of a gang, which is involved in multiple thefts and robberies. Police have identified the auto used by the robbers who fled after shooting incidents in Bidar and Afzalganj. The gang, led by Manish, was seen getting out of the auto near Alpha Hotel in Secunderabad before escaping as per police.

Sources said that Manish's gang recently robbed a bank in Chhattisgarh, decamping with Rs 70 lakh. Authorities in four states, – Telangana, Karnataka, Chhattisgarh, and Bihar are actively searching for Manish and his gang.

Meanwhile, the Bihar government has announced a bounty on gang leader Manish.

