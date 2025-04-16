ETV Bharat / state

Biannual Migration Of Nomadic Bakarwal Community Faces Decline In Jammu And Kashmir

The nomadic community claimed that around 50% of people have already shunned this practice, and if things continue to remain the same, others will follow.

By ETV Bharat Jammu & Kashmir Team

Published : April 16, 2025 at 7:39 PM IST

By Amir Tantray

Jammu: The biannual migration of the nomadic Bakarwal community from plains to hills for summers and return for winters is facing an existential crisis in Jammu and Kashmir, with people associated with it fearing that this practice may wind up shortly. There are multiple factors responsible for its decline, and the nomadic community believes that around 50 per cent of people have already shunned this practice, and if things continue to remain the same, others will follow.

“One of the major factors responsible for the decline of this centuries-old practice is the shrinking of grazing land for the community. The movement of the Bakarwal community to the forests has also become limited,” claimed Basharat Hussain, a Bakarwal social activist whose family has remained associated with the migration for centuries.

“By saying that stopping our community in the forest areas will save the forests is a wrong statement. Our community has been saving the forests from different calamities,” he said.

Basharat said that the nomadic community protects forests from fire and brings it under control at the earliest. “All the wild growth, which becomes responsible for the fire, vanishes when our cattle eat it. But now restricting the movement and fencing the forest areas on the pretext of saving them is in the interest of no one,” he said. His family would take their cattle to the Warwan area of Kishtwar district via Anantnag district of Kashmir Valley.

With summer knocking at the door, many Bakarwal families have already started the migration along with their cattle. With time, some of them have been taking their cattle in trucks to safer places, and for their onward journey, they track hills to reach their destinations. But most of them still travel on foot and have to pass through the Jammu-Srinagar national highway, dodging the ever-increasing traffic and beating the weather challenges.

Basharat said that earlier, they used to spend nights on the grazing land alongside the national highway, but there are no more places available to spend the night. “Other factors for the decline in migration include the disinterest of the next generation as they opt for other things instead of continuing with their tradition,” he said.

Javaid Rahi, an expert on the Gujjar-Bakarwal community, told ETV Bharat that many Bakarwal communities choose other things to earn a livelihood, which is also responsible for the decline in the age-old practice. “Many young members of the community are working as labourers in orchards in the Kashmir valley and are earning a livelihood for their families. Some of them have gone to Gulf countries and are working as shepherds there,” he said.

“If the migration stops, it will not only hurt the community, but it is against the national interest as well. These Bakarwals were the eyes and ears of the nation in the forest areas spread over hundreds of kilometres all over Jammu and Kashmir. Security forces can’t reach everywhere, and the Bakarwal nomadic population was working as an alternative as well,” he added.

The Minister for Forests, Javed Ahmed Rana, didn’t respond to the questions from ETV Bharat and said that this is a bigger issue. “Call me after some time to discuss it,” he said, but thereafter, he didn’t respond to the phone calls.

Practice of biannual migration

The Gujjar-Bakerwal and Gadi communities of Jammu and Kashmir, the largest transhumant populations in the region, have long practised biannual migration. Every year, nearly 700,000 people walk hundreds of kilometres, herding their livestock between alpine pastures in Kashmir and Ladakh starting in April-May and reverse migration plains in Jammu in September-October

This biannual migration is vital for their livelihood and shields their livestock from extreme weather conditions. But the primitive migration is under threat by erratic weather events, including cloudbursts, flash floods and rising temperatures.

