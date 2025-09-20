Bhutni Char Floods In Malda Lead to Tragedy; Toddler Drowns in Waterlogged Home
This season, the Ganges has claimed five lives in the Bhutni char areas in Malda
Published : September 20, 2025 at 7:45 PM IST
Malda: On Thursday, a child was drowned after falling into the flood waters that had entered their house in Uttar Nanditola village of Hiranandpur gram panchayat in Bhutni Char area of Malda district in West Bengal.
This season, the Ganges has claimed five lives in the same Bhutni Char areas. On Tuesday night, Roz Sheikh of Julabditola village was returning home with a friend on a bicycle in Dharamshala in Bhutni. But he skidded into the water and was swept away by swift currents.
River Ganga, flowing above the danger mark, had breached the embankments at several places, flooding homes. The deceased child – only one and half years old. Father, Vivek Mandal, a daily wage earner and a migrant labourer, was in Delhi when this tragedy struck his home. His family consists of wife Seema Mandal, and two children, five-year-old Sweety and one-and-a-half-year-old Sumit, who died.
The family lived in a tin-roofed house having two rooms. The Ganges water had breached the embankment in the area, and flood waters entered their house on Wednesday. Seema Devi did not leave her house even after the floodwater entered inside the home. She had decided that she would leave the house if necessary and if the water level rose further.
On Thursday, the floodwater level inside the house had reached her knees. Still, she decided to check it out a little more. So, with the help of neighbours, she raised the height of the wooden cot, placing bricks underneath.
Yesterday, Seema Devi left for work, leaving her children on the raised wooden chowki. One-and-a-half-year-old Sumit was playing with her sister. An hour later, Seema Devi returned home and saw Sumit floating in the water, dead. Seeing her son in that condition, she screamed. The locals quickly took the child to a local village doctor. But the child was declared dead. Later, when he was taken to the Bhutni Primary Health Centre, the doctors there confirmed Sumit's death.
As soon as the news of Sumit's death spread, a shadow of grief descended on the entire Bhutni Char area. On receiving the news, the police of Bhutni police station sent the body to Malda district hospital for an autopsy.
Seema Devi said, "I lost my son due to my mistake. I don't know how to tell this shocking news to the child’s father, who is in Delhi now."
Sumit's grandfather Sukumar Mandal said, "The child was playing with his sister on the chowki. His mother had gone out for a while. At that moment, the child fell from the chowki and drowned in waist-deep water. When his mother returned home, she saw the child lying in the water. When she took him to the hospital, the doctors said that the child was no more."
Roz was known as a brilliant student and was just 21 years old. He was a student of a paramedical college in Kolkata. That night, a strong current of the Ganges was flowing through the area, and the river was in a spate. The roads outside were flooded. While passing through that place, Roz fell off his bicycle and was swept away by the strong currents of the water.
There was no rescue team in the area at that time, so the villagers jumped into the water after learning about the incident. Within a few moments, they rescued Roz from the water. The villagers put Roz in a boat and rushed him to Manikchak Rural Hospital, where the doctor on duty declared him dead.
Before the news of this incident spread, reports of another girl having been drowned in the Ganges came on Wednesday morning. Her name is Hemangini Mandal. She is 11 years old. She lives in Mahendratola village. Hemangini was studying in class 6 at the local West Narayanpur High School.
Her father, Vijay Mandal - a farmer, said, "The Ganges river was flowing over the danger mark in front of our house. The girl had gone to bathe in that water. She drowned immediately. Some young girls saw the incident and informed us. Everyone in the village went into the water and started searching for the girl. The girl was rescued after an hour."
"Mother Ganges has taken away my daughter, what else can I say?", Vijay cried. Bhut residents have pointed fingers at the District Irrigation Department over the recent embankment breach, leading to one death after another. It was alleged that the area was facing erosion in the Ganges embankment and spurs every year due to the failure of the Irrigation Department. The department failed to take proper measures to prevent erosion and flooding.
Trinamool Congress MLA from Manikchak Savitri Mitra slammed the Irrigation Department for this. She also threatened to file a complaint with the West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee regarding the matter.
Three top officials of the District Irrigation Department have been hastily removed from their posts, though it was not clear if it was due to such repeated deaths of children in the Bhutni chak area. The removed officers are - Chief Engineer Gorachand Dutta, Executive Engineer Shibnath Gangopadhyay and Superintending Engineer Pradeep Bhattacharya.
It is learnt that the District Magistrate Nitin Singhania decided to remove the three officials based on complaints from several public representatives of the Manikchak area. Singhania refused to comment on this.
Minister of State for Irrigation Sabina Yasmin said, "This is a routine transfer. There is nothing else." A couple of days back, the Calcutta High Court sought a report from the state on the flood situation in Bhutni in Malda following some Public Interest Litigation.
The Bench ordered that the state government should make arrangements for the rehabilitation and shelter of the affected people. The Bench also ordered an investigation as to how the embankment built just a year ago, collapsed so early.
Meanwhile, after rising for several days, the water level of the Ganges stabilised on Friday. The people of the flood-affected areas of Malda breathed a sigh of relief as the water level of the two rivers stabilised.