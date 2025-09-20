ETV Bharat / state

Bhutni Char Floods In Malda Lead to Tragedy; Toddler Drowns in Waterlogged Home

Malda: On Thursday, a child was drowned after falling into the flood waters that had entered their house in Uttar Nanditola village of Hiranandpur gram panchayat in Bhutni Char area of Malda district in West Bengal.

This season, the Ganges has claimed five lives in the same Bhutni Char areas. On Tuesday night, Roz Sheikh of Julabditola village was returning home with a friend on a bicycle in Dharamshala in Bhutni. But he skidded into the water and was swept away by swift currents.

River Ganga, flowing above the danger mark, had breached the embankments at several places, flooding homes. The deceased child – only one and half years old. Father, Vivek Mandal, a daily wage earner and a migrant labourer, was in Delhi when this tragedy struck his home. His family consists of wife Seema Mandal, and two children, five-year-old Sweety and one-and-a-half-year-old Sumit, who died.

The family lived in a tin-roofed house having two rooms. The Ganges water had breached the embankment in the area, and flood waters entered their house on Wednesday. Seema Devi did not leave her house even after the floodwater entered inside the home. She had decided that she would leave the house if necessary and if the water level rose further.

On Thursday, the floodwater level inside the house had reached her knees. Still, she decided to check it out a little more. So, with the help of neighbours, she raised the height of the wooden cot, placing bricks underneath.

Yesterday, Seema Devi left for work, leaving her children on the raised wooden chowki. One-and-a-half-year-old Sumit was playing with her sister. An hour later, Seema Devi returned home and saw Sumit floating in the water, dead. Seeing her son in that condition, she screamed. The locals quickly took the child to a local village doctor. But the child was declared dead. Later, when he was taken to the Bhutni Primary Health Centre, the doctors there confirmed Sumit's death.

As soon as the news of Sumit's death spread, a shadow of grief descended on the entire Bhutni Char area. On receiving the news, the police of Bhutni police station sent the body to Malda district hospital for an autopsy.

Seema Devi said, "I lost my son due to my mistake. I don't know how to tell this shocking news to the child’s father, who is in Delhi now."

Sumit's grandfather Sukumar Mandal said, "The child was playing with his sister on the chowki. His mother had gone out for a while. At that moment, the child fell from the chowki and drowned in waist-deep water. When his mother returned home, she saw the child lying in the water. When she took him to the hospital, the doctors said that the child was no more."

Roz was known as a brilliant student and was just 21 years old. He was a student of a paramedical college in Kolkata. That night, a strong current of the Ganges was flowing through the area, and the river was in a spate. The roads outside were flooded. While passing through that place, Roz fell off his bicycle and was swept away by the strong currents of the water.