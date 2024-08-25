Bhutanese National Arrested For Killing a Man at West Bengal's Jaigaon

Jaigaon (West Bengal): A Bhutanese citizen has been arrested for the alleged killing of a man from West Bengal’s Jaigaon, officials said on Sunday. The accused Yeshi Dawa killed Kumar Thapa, a resident of Subhashpalli on Saturday night using a sharp weapon, they said.
According to police sources, Dawa (37) had been living with a Bhutanese woman in a rented house in Subhashpalli, where Kumar Thapa also resided. Sources said that Dawa and the woman often had disputes triggered by Dawa’s drunken behaviour. On Saturday afternoon, Thapa intervened when Dawa was allegedly causing trouble, which led to an argument. During this, Dawa attacked Thapa with a sharp weapon.
Local residents rushed Thapa to the nearby hospital, but he succumbed to his injuries during treatment. Following the killing, Dawa attempted to flee to Bhutan. While trying to cross the India-Bhutan border, he fell and broke his leg. Bhutanese border guards and police apprehended Dawa shortly after the fall.
The Bhutanese police then handed over Dawa to Indian officials. Paljar Bhutia, the officer in charge of the Jaigaon police station, expressed gratitude for Bhutan’s assistance in arresting the accused.
"The accused was trying to escape to Bhutan. But, due to the cooperation of the Bhutan Police, we were able to arrest him quickly," Bhutia said. The case will be presented before the Alipurduar Court, and Dawa is expected to be taken into police custody.
Read More