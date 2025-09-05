Bhutan PM Tshering Tobgay Visits Ram Temple In Ayodhya

ETV Bharat / state

Ayodhya: Bhutan Prime Minister Dasho Tshering Tobgay arrived in Ayodhya on Friday morning on a four-hour visit, during which he offered prayers at the Ram temple and other prominent shrines.

Tobgay landed at the Ayodhya airport around 9:30 am by a special Indian Air Force plane. He was given a red-carpet welcome by the district administration and was received by Uttar Pradesh Minister Surya Pratap Shahi, Ayodhya Mayor Girish Pati Tripathi, MLA Ved Prakash Gupta along with senior administrative and police officials.

From the airport, his convoy travelled through the Allahabad and Lucknow-Gorakhpur highways to reach the Ram temple. Strict security arrangements were in place with PAC, CRPF, SSF, Civil Police, ATS and STF personnel deployed across the city. Officials said both the Prime Minister's Office and the Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister's Office closely monitored the visit.