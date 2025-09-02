Bhutan PM To Visit Ram Temple In Ayodhya On Friday

ETV Bharat / state

Uttar Pradesh agriculture minister Surya Pratap Shahi, along with a few Union ministers, are also likely to attend the event.

Bhutan Prime Minister Daso Tshering Tobgay. (ANI)
By PTI

Published : September 2, 2025 at 10:36 PM IST

Ayodhya: Bhutan Prime Minister Daso Tshering Tobgay will visit the Ram temple on Friday during his brief stay in Ayodhya, officials said. Speaking to PTI here, Ayodhya district magistrate Nikhil Tikaram Funde said the local administration will extend a red-carpet welcome to the visiting dignitary, and a special banquet will be hosted in his honour at a hotel in Ayodhya.

The minister in charge of the district and UP Agriculture Minister Surya Pratap Shahi, along with a few Union ministers, are also likely to attend the event, Funde mentioned further.

Funde and Senior Superintendent of Police, Gaurav Grover, inspected the Ram Janmbhoomi complex on Tuesday, including other sites, and closely reviewed the security arrangements.

Officials assured that the safety and convenience of the prime minister remains their top priority. Tobgay will spend approximately three hours in Ayodhya and then depart for Delhi, the district magistrate added.

In February, Bhutan king, Jigme Khesar Namgyel Wangchuck visited the Maha Kumbh and took a dip at the Triveni Sangam. Accompanied by Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, the king performed rituals like offering 'arghya' to the Sun before taking the dip.

Following the dip, the Bhutan King visited the revered Akshayvat, a symbol of eternity in Hindu tradition, and Bade Hanuman Temple to offer prayers. Both leaders also explored the Digital Maha Kumbh Experience Centre.

