Bhutan King Wangchuck, Jharkhand CM To Attend BGBS 2025 In Kolkata

Bhutan King Wangchuck, Jharkhand CM To Attend BGBS 2025 In Kolkata
File photo of Bhutan King Jigme Khesar Namgyel Wangchuck (ETV Bharat)
By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : Jan 28, 2025, 2:24 PM IST

Kolkata: King of Bhutan Jigme Khesar Namgyel Wangchuck and Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren are expected to attend the 8th Edition of Bengal Global Business Summit (BGBS), 2025 that will be held in Kolkata on February 5 and 6.

This year's BGBS is set to be important for West Bengal as it comes a year prior to the Assembly elections. The state administration has informed that representatives from 22 countries are likely to attend this year's summit, which will witness signing of several MoUs.

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has already held a meeting to review the preparations and chief secretary held many follow-up meetings. Officials of the state administration have said that no specific sector is being highlighted as a theme this year but all important issues pertaining to industry and trade are being focused. Some crucial policies may also be announced at the summit, a senior official of WBIDC said adding that a big surprise is awaiting investors this time.

At the cabinet meeting on Monday, Banerjee instructed bureaucrats of all departments to look into the last-minute preparations for the BSBG and another cabinet meeting has been scheduled just a day before the summit on February 4. Sources said many important decisions regarding proposed agreements may be announced at this meeting.

National Girl Child Day Special Interview: How First Indian Woman Paralympic Deepa Malik Proved Ability Can Outshine Disability

AI To Affordable Care, What India’s Healthcare Sector Is Hoping For In The Union Budget 2025

Whatever Was Done In Galwan Shouldn’t Get Repeated: Army Chief

IMDb's 20 Most Anticipated Films of 2025: Salman's Sikandar or Yash Starrer Toxic, Which One Topped the List?

