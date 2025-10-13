ETV Bharat / state

Bhutan Govt Should Compensate For North Bengal Floods: Mamata

Kolkata: Accusing the Bhutan government of releasing water that caused the recent severe flooding in North Bengal, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Monday demanded that the neighbouring country pay compensation for the losses incurred.

"For a long time, we had been insisting on the formation of an Indo-Bhutan River Commission with representation from the state government. Because of the water released from Bhutan, North Bengal faced such a scale of disaster. We want the Bhutan government to pay compensation for the losses," she said in Nagrakata in Jalpaiguri district, where she has been reviewing the relief operations.

Banerjee visited multiple relief camps in the Bamandanga area of Nagrakata, one of the worst-affected areas due to heavy rain on October 4, which flooded the region and caused widespread damage to life and property in the upper reaches of Darjeeling and its foothills.

She further claimed that because of the continuous pressure from her government, the Centre has decided to convene a meeting on this issue on October 16, where a representative from Bengal will present its case. Taking a dig at the Centre for not clearing the dues for crisis management in case of natural calamities like floods, she said, "We have to shoulder the entire expenditure in such cases since nothing comes from New Delhi."

Banerjee declared that the state government would provide Rs 1.20 lakh to each family whose homes were destroyed in the floods and landslides earlier this month. "We will repair the damaged bridges shortly. In case of crop damage, the concerned landowners will be provided with adequate compensation under the agriculture insurance scheme. Those affected will not have to bear any sort of financial burden since the state government will do whatever is necessary," she added.