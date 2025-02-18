KIIT Student 'Suicide': This Should Not Be Repeated, Says Victim Girl's Father As Police Arrest Three Directors Of Varsity

Bhubaneswar: "I have no idea know what triggered this; she was normal on the day of the incident. All I can say is whatever happened, this should not be repeated," said father of the Nepali girl student who allegedly died by suicide in her hostel room at KIIT university in Bhubaneswar, Odisha. On whether a timely action by university authorities could have saved her daughter, the father had only two words to say — May be.

Three Directors Arrested

As demand for justice gains momentum, the varsity now finds itself in troubled waters with the state government initiating action against erring officials and security guards posted at the institution premises. Following preliminary investigation, the Infocity Police here arrested the university DG-HR Sibananda Mishra, Director (Administration) Pratap Kumar Champati, hostel director Sudhir Kumar Rath, and two security guards Ramakanta Nayak and Jogendra Behera on various charges. Police have also arrested prime accused Advik Srivastav (21), a resident of Aliganj in Uttar Pradesh who was pursuing B.Tech in KIIT, on charges of mentally harassing and abetting the suicide of the victim girl student.

A criminal case has been registered under sections 126(2)/296/115(2)/ 3(5) of BNS, police said.

Taking cognizance of the matter, the Odisha government has placed the institution under notice and constituted a high-level fact finding committee to probe the case. Appropriate legal and administrative action shall follow based on the reports of fact finding committee comprising additional chief secretary, Home department, Principal Secretary of Women & Child Development Department and Commissioner-cum-Secretary of Higher Education Department as members, the government said.

Further, the government stated that reports of misconduct including the use of force against students by private individuals, are being investigated into, and those responsible, will be held accountable as per the law.

OHRC Intervention Sought

On the other hand, a petition was filed with Odisha Human Rights Commission (OHRC) urging to take necessary legal steps against the authorities so that such incidents do not recur in the future. "The circumstances surrounding the student's death are disturbing, with allegations of foul play. There are also demands for immediate arrest of those responsible. What is equally alarming is the university authorities' decision to declare the institution sine die for all Nepali students, close the hostel just before the semester, forcibly drive them out of the campus, and then leaving them stranded at the railway station. Not just this, the Nepali students were allegedly beaten by the private security guards and hostel warden when they opposed to leave the hostel," the complaint mentioned.

Letter Of Apology By KIIT

Amid continuous outrage over the alleged mishandling of the issue, the university authorities and issued a public apology. "We are extremely appalled by the untoward incident that took place in our campus on February 16 evening. We are regretful of the way some of us behaved with the agitating students. We love our students and had never done any disservice to them. The comments made by two of our officers are extremely irresponsible. Although the comments are made on their personal capacity on the spur of the moment, we do not support their action. We have removed them from service. They too have apologised for their behavior. We too apologize for all that has happened and hereby tender our love and affection to all the students and people of Nepal. We love them as much as we love the people of India and the people of the world. We are again appealing our Nepali students to join the regular academics with immediate effect," KIIT said in the apology.

"Two Security staff were terminated immediately. Two senior hostel officials and one senior administrative officer of International Relations Office (IRO), were suspended," the authorities said.

"The staff have been actively persuading students to return to the campus as soon as possible. A dedicated control room is operational 24×7 at KIIT Campus 6 to facilitate the return of Nepali students to the KIIT campus. Contact +91 8114380770. We prioritise the safety and well-being of our students above all," stated another notice issued by KIIT on Tuesday.

Meanwhile, at the time of filing of this report, protests had once again erupted outside the KIIT campus, with students taking out a candle march seeking justice for the deceased girl student and all other students from Nepal.

Read More

Nepali Students At Bhubaneswar's KIIT University 'Evicted From Campus' After Protest Over Girl's Suicide