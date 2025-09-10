ETV Bharat / state

Bhubaneswar Durga Puja: Pandals With Ramoji Film City's Mahabharat Set, Peacock And Kuchipudi-Themed Gates To Steal Show

By Bikash Kumar Das

Bhubaneswar: In Odisha's capital city, Durga Puja is more than just a festival, for, the pandals, each vying for uniqueness through magnificent themes, transform the city into a spectacle of art, culture and devotion. This year, puja mandaps are all geared up to outdo previous years' decorations with unique-themed pandals, with Bomikhal committee preparing what it believes will be one of the city's biggest attractions.

Not just the Bomikhal Puja Mandap, other committees across Bhubaneswar are also coming up with attractive pandals with most of the mandaps being designed with pollution-free and eco-friendly materials.

Bomikhal: RFC's Mahabharat Set Inside, Peacock-Shaped Arch Outside

As per the Bomikhal Durga Puja Samiti, a glimpse of Ramoji Film City (RFC) will be seen at the pandal this year. The committee, marking its 62nd year of Durga Puja celebrations, is preparing a special decoration with the aim of being different and most distinctive of all. On the outside, visitors will see a unique peacock-shaped arch, while inside of it is being designed to replicate the Mahabharat shooting set of the country's largest film city in Hyderabad. The theme inside will be similar to that of the Shri Krishna Darbar at RFC. Organisers said just like visitors at Ramoji Film City get excited to see the living form of fictional characters from the Mahabharat set, they hope to recreate that same experience here.

Artisans working day and night to complete unique-themed pandals (ETV Bharat)

The arch will be 70 feet high and 110 feet wide. Preparations began much before Rakhi Purnima and around 40 artisans from Kolkata are working day and night to finish the structure in time. On the other hand, artisans from Cuttack are preparing the clay idol of Goddess Durga, with both the idol and the lion reaching a height of 18 feet. To ensure security, 40 cameras will monitor the crowd, while 100 volunteers, 50 security guards and the local police will assist in crowd management. Arrangements have also been made for Prasad Sevan on Chandipatha and on eighth day for around 5000 devotees.

"Forty artisans from Kolkata are busy preparing this arch before Rakhi Purnima. At the same time, artisans from Cuttack are making the clay idol of Maa Durga, and the height of the idol along with the lion will be 18 feet. As far as security is concerned, 40 cameras will be monitoring the people for security reasons. Also, arrangements have been made for prasad sevan for about 5000 devotees from Chandipatha and the eighth day," said Bunty Jena, vice-president of the Samiti.

"The committee has given more importance to ensure hassle-free darshan and security arrangements. Nearly 100 volunteers of the Puja Committee, 50 security personnel and the local police will also be involved in the security arrangements. This year, Bomikhal Durga Puja has entered its 62nd year," he added.

Nayapalli: Kuchipudi Dance-Form Arch

The Nayapalli Durga Puja Samiti, in its 38th year, will present a gate designed in the form of Kuchipudi dance. The committee said the design will highlight India's rich cultural heritage and will be more attractive than many other pandals in Bhubaneswar.

The arch, which is being built at an estimated cost of Rs 80 lakh, will stand 70-75 feet tall and 120 feet wide. Forty Bengali artisans have been engaged for the work, while noted sculptor Shakti Dada from West Bengal has taken responsibility for making of the idol. The clay idol of Goddess Durga will be 16 feet high, and the mandap will be 22 feet high. The pandal will have four gates, with the lighting system expected to be the biggest draw.