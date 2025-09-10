Bhubaneswar Durga Puja: Pandals With Ramoji Film City's Mahabharat Set, Peacock And Kuchipudi-Themed Gates To Steal Show
This year, Bomikhal Mandap will showcase replica of 'Mahabharat shooting set' of Ramoji Film City and a peacock-shaped arch to attract visitors during Durga Puja.
Published : September 10, 2025 at 1:20 PM IST
By Bikash Kumar Das
Bhubaneswar: In Odisha's capital city, Durga Puja is more than just a festival, for, the pandals, each vying for uniqueness through magnificent themes, transform the city into a spectacle of art, culture and devotion. This year, puja mandaps are all geared up to outdo previous years' decorations with unique-themed pandals, with Bomikhal committee preparing what it believes will be one of the city's biggest attractions.
Not just the Bomikhal Puja Mandap, other committees across Bhubaneswar are also coming up with attractive pandals with most of the mandaps being designed with pollution-free and eco-friendly materials.
Bomikhal: RFC's Mahabharat Set Inside, Peacock-Shaped Arch Outside
As per the Bomikhal Durga Puja Samiti, a glimpse of Ramoji Film City (RFC) will be seen at the pandal this year. The committee, marking its 62nd year of Durga Puja celebrations, is preparing a special decoration with the aim of being different and most distinctive of all. On the outside, visitors will see a unique peacock-shaped arch, while inside of it is being designed to replicate the Mahabharat shooting set of the country's largest film city in Hyderabad. The theme inside will be similar to that of the Shri Krishna Darbar at RFC. Organisers said just like visitors at Ramoji Film City get excited to see the living form of fictional characters from the Mahabharat set, they hope to recreate that same experience here.
The arch will be 70 feet high and 110 feet wide. Preparations began much before Rakhi Purnima and around 40 artisans from Kolkata are working day and night to finish the structure in time. On the other hand, artisans from Cuttack are preparing the clay idol of Goddess Durga, with both the idol and the lion reaching a height of 18 feet. To ensure security, 40 cameras will monitor the crowd, while 100 volunteers, 50 security guards and the local police will assist in crowd management. Arrangements have also been made for Prasad Sevan on Chandipatha and on eighth day for around 5000 devotees.
"Forty artisans from Kolkata are busy preparing this arch before Rakhi Purnima. At the same time, artisans from Cuttack are making the clay idol of Maa Durga, and the height of the idol along with the lion will be 18 feet. As far as security is concerned, 40 cameras will be monitoring the people for security reasons. Also, arrangements have been made for prasad sevan for about 5000 devotees from Chandipatha and the eighth day," said Bunty Jena, vice-president of the Samiti.
"The committee has given more importance to ensure hassle-free darshan and security arrangements. Nearly 100 volunteers of the Puja Committee, 50 security personnel and the local police will also be involved in the security arrangements. This year, Bomikhal Durga Puja has entered its 62nd year," he added.
Nayapalli: Kuchipudi Dance-Form Arch
The Nayapalli Durga Puja Samiti, in its 38th year, will present a gate designed in the form of Kuchipudi dance. The committee said the design will highlight India's rich cultural heritage and will be more attractive than many other pandals in Bhubaneswar.
The arch, which is being built at an estimated cost of Rs 80 lakh, will stand 70-75 feet tall and 120 feet wide. Forty Bengali artisans have been engaged for the work, while noted sculptor Shakti Dada from West Bengal has taken responsibility for making of the idol. The clay idol of Goddess Durga will be 16 feet high, and the mandap will be 22 feet high. The pandal will have four gates, with the lighting system expected to be the biggest draw.
At the pandal arena, 120 stalls will host a meena bazaar for entertainment. For security, 70 CCTV cameras will be installed, while large digital LED windows will be used to broadcast events live. More than 200 volunteers, along with SHG and related groups, will assist in arrangements.
"Forty Bengali artisans have been engaged in this work. The height of the clay idol of Maa Durga will be 16 feet and the height of the mandap will be 22 feet. Experienced sculptor Shakti Dada from West Bengal is in charge of construction of the idol. There will be four gates at the puja mandap, and it will be embedded with most attractive lighting system. Along with this, there will be 120 stalls with a meena bazaar for entertainment," said Prakash Chandra Behera, head of the Nayapalli Puja Committee.
"Keeping in mind the security system, 70 CCTV cameras and large digital LED windows will be used to broadcast live. More than 200 volunteers, SHG groups and kinship groups will be engaged," he added.
Rasulgarh: Virtual Tour Of Uttarakhand Mountains
The Rasulgarh Puja Committee, now in its 33rd year, is preparing a pandal themed around the Durga temple along the mountains of Uttarakhand. The organisers want to keep everything as natural as possible, using various types of trees, paddy and grass.
The pandal will measure 120 feet in length and 85 feet in width. At least 45 artisans are working on the project. To ensure safety, 40 CCTV cameras will be installed. The committee, which has consistently drawn visitors in past years, expects the Uttarakhand temple theme at its prominent gate to be a major attraction this year.
"The Rasulgarh Puja Pandal, which has always been a crowd-puller, is preparing a replica of Maa temple along the mountains of Uttarakhand this year. Everything will be kept natural. There will be various types of trees, paddy and grass, etc. The width of the pandal will be 120 feet while its width would be somewhere around 85 feet. Around 40 CCTVs will be keeping an eye on everyone," said committee member Shridhar Dholar Singh.
Shaheed Nagar: Youth-Inspired Design With AI cameras
The Shaheed Nagar Puja Samiti is celebrating its 48th year with a design that organisers say will reflect the choice of today's youth. While work on the arch began on Janmashtami, organisers have claimed that this will be the first pandal of its kind in India.
Forty artisans are engaged in the project. For security, 20-25 CCTV cameras have already been installed, and AI cameras will also be used this year.
"We have been organising puja for the last 48 years. The way it was worshipped before, it is being worshipped now in the same way. This year, the theme is youth-specific. This is the first time such a pandal will be prepared in India. All kinds of arrangements are being made to ensure there is no lapse in security," said Sachinandan Nayak, secretary of Shaheed Nagar Puja Samiti.
Station Bazaar: Ashta Bhairav Outside, Maa Shakti Inside
At Station Bazaar, the outer design will highlight the theme of Ashta Bhairav, while inside, devotees will be able to see a symbolic representation of Maa Shakti. The pandal is being made mainly with plaster of Paris, ply and cloth. Forty artisans are engaged in the work.
"The theme of 'Ashta Bhairav' is on the outside. Along with this, work is being done on idol of 'Maa Shakti' inside. In this, the theme is being made especially with plaster of Paris, ply and cloth etc. Forty artisans are working round-the-clock to give the idol a perfect shape," said artisan Subash Chandra Behera.
