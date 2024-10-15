BHU Surpasses DU, JNU In Teaching & Research Activities: World University Ranking 2025

Varanasi: The Banaras Hindu University (BHU) has surpassed both Delhi University (DU) and Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) in terms of research quality and teaching capabilities while successfully retaining its position among the top 600 to 800 universities of the world for the sixth time, states the Times Higher Education's World University Ranking 2025.

According to the World University Ranking 2025, BHU has occupied the 601-800 band for six consecutive years but this time, JNU and DU have been dropped out of this band and included in the 801-1000 band.

Apart from BHU, Aligarh Muslim University (AMU) is also included in the 601-800 band but lagging behind the former in terms of environment education and clinical health.

Compared to the 2024 ranking, BHU has witnessed an increase in 1.5 points in teaching, research quality and research environment and another 1.4 points in international outlook.

Subject-wise ranking: Coming to BHU's subject-wise ranking, Life Science and Clinical Health streams are among the best wherein both have been included in the 301-400 band. The Business and Economics stream has bagged 501-600 band, Computer Science secured 601-820 band and Physical Science and Social Science are in 601-800 band.

BHU ranks higher than JNU, DU and AMU: Drawing a comparison between the four varsities, BHU got 48.7 points in teaching, while JNU and DU got 42.8 and 41.2 points respectively and AMU got 42.4 points. For research quality, both BHU and AMU got 65.9 points while JNU and DU got 47.01 and 43.02 points respectively.

AMU fares better in industry: Talking about industry, international outlook and research quality, JNU and DU got the highest scores while in research environment, DU got 27.5, JNU 23.7, BHU 17.9 and AMU 15.3 points. In industry, DU secured 53.02, JNU 38.5, AMU 36.3 and BHU 29.6 points. AMU has got the highest points in international outlook among the four. AMU got 49.8, BHU 26.4, DU 23.8 and JNU 23.7 points in this field.