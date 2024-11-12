ETV Bharat / state

BHU Student Molested On Campus, Two Detained

Lanka police station in-charge Shivakant Mishra said probe was initiated on the basis of a complaint lodged by BHU's Proctorial Board.

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : 41 minutes ago

Varanasi: A student of Banaras Hindu University (BHU) was allegedly molested on the campus. Police have detained two youths in this connection.

The victim and her friend informed the university's Proctorial Board, which in turn had lodged a complaint at Lanka police station. After this, police initiated a probe and detained two youths, who are presently being questioned.

The accused, identified as Sanjay Sahni and Vimlesh Sahni, are both residents of Naya Basti under Lagta police station area, police said.

Lanka police station in-charge Shivakant Mishra said the student and her friends were heading towards the Agriculture Ground in the BHU campus when some bike-borne youths approached them. "The youths had allegedly molested the student. After which, the student along with one of her friends informed the Proctorial Board and a complaint was registered. Two youths were detained immediately and search is on for the third accused," Mishra said.

Earlier on September 30, an uproar rose in the campus over an alleged rape of an IIT-BHU student. The recent incident has once again raised questions on BHU campus security.

Mishra said that the two accused are being questioned and the case is being probed from all angles. Necessary action will be taken against the culprits, he added.

