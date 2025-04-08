ETV Bharat / state

BHU Launches Odia Peeth With Rs 5 Crore Odisha Grant To Promote Cultural, Educational Exchange

Varanasi: Banaras Hindu University (BHU) has launched the Odia Peeth with the support of a Rs 5 crore grant from the Odisha government. The initiative aims to foster cultural, educational and linguistic ties between the northern and eastern regions of India.

A two-year academic course on the Odia language and culture will be introduced in the upcoming session, along with opportunities for research in areas such as education, society, crafts and language. BHU has been chosen as a bridge to strengthen the connection between North and Eastern India. For the first time, northern students will have the opportunity to study the Odia language and immerse themselves in its rich culture at BHU.

Course Details and Cultural Significance

The course, coordinated by Professor Gopal Bandhu Mishra, will offer 35 seats in its initial phase. The programme will be available as an option during the counselling process for new students. Named after the famous Odia poet Samrat Upendra Bhanj, the chair will also appoint a dedicated faculty member.

The Oriya Peeth will not only teach the language, but also promote mutual understanding through cultural exchanges between Odisha and Kashi. This includes studies on literature, traditions and handicrafts. Students will learn about rituals such as the worship of Lord Jagannath, alongside the practices surrounding Baba Vishwanath, thereby promoting spiritual unity.