BHU Launches Odia Peeth With Rs 5 Crore Odisha Grant To Promote Cultural, Educational Exchange

Varanasi: Banaras Hindu University (BHU) has launched the Odia Peeth with the support of a Rs 5 crore grant from the Odisha government. The initiative aims to foster cultural, educational and linguistic ties between the northern and eastern regions of India.
A two-year academic course on the Odia language and culture will be introduced in the upcoming session, along with opportunities for research in areas such as education, society, crafts and language. BHU has been chosen as a bridge to strengthen the connection between North and Eastern India. For the first time, northern students will have the opportunity to study the Odia language and immerse themselves in its rich culture at BHU.
Course Details and Cultural Significance
The course, coordinated by Professor Gopal Bandhu Mishra, will offer 35 seats in its initial phase. The programme will be available as an option during the counselling process for new students. Named after the famous Odia poet Samrat Upendra Bhanj, the chair will also appoint a dedicated faculty member.
The Oriya Peeth will not only teach the language, but also promote mutual understanding through cultural exchanges between Odisha and Kashi. This includes studies on literature, traditions and handicrafts. Students will learn about rituals such as the worship of Lord Jagannath, alongside the practices surrounding Baba Vishwanath, thereby promoting spiritual unity.
Future Initiatives
Regular conclaves and seminars will be organised to deepen this cultural engagement, involving educators and artisans from both Odisha and Uttar Pradesh. These efforts are expected to broaden employment prospects for students and promote a better understanding of both cultures.
This initiative follows the earlier Kashi Tamil Sangamam, which aimed to integrate Tamil and Kashi heritage. Now, the focus has expanded to include Puri, bridging the cultural gap between Odisha and Uttar Pradesh through education and heritage exchange.
Read more: One Nation, One Festival Date: BHU Takes A Giant Step Towards A Unified Festival Calendar