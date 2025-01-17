Bhopal's 15-Year-Old Shubhank Singhai Becomes World's Youngest Certified Ethical Hacker

Bhopal: The youngest certified ethical hacker in the world, Shubhank Singhai, a teenager from Bhopal in Madhya Pradesh has made it into the Golden Book of World Records. Clearing the rigorous four-hour EC Council examination in just 20 minutes, 15 years, 9 months, and 9 days old Shubhank surpassed the previous record held by Parth Gupta of Ahmedabad, who set the benchmark almost 10 years ago at the age of 15 years and 11 months.
After completing the EC Council exam in just minutes, he proved his extraordinary skills by answering another set of 20 questions in just five minutes.
A pivotal moment in Shubhank's life occurred during the COVID-19 shutdown in 2019. He was in class 6 and was introduced to the concept of computer hacking when his parents bought a laptop for his online classes. Shubhank began researching more about the field. Soon, he discovered ethical hacking, which operated within legal boundaries, with hackers helping companies identify vulnerabilities in their software systems.
In conversation with ETV Bharat, Shubhank said, "I remember I was in Class 6 when the lockdown was imposed. Online classes began and my parents bought me a laptop. It was during this time that I became curious about hacking and began ethical hacking."
Shubhank's passion for ethical hacking grew and soon. He began taking online courses. He enrolled in a program offered by an institute in Ahmedabad, where one of his mentors encouraged him to take the CEH (Certified Ethical Hacking) exam, conducted by the EC Council of Mexico. Clearing the exams, Shubhank became the world's youngest certified ethical hacker, breaking Parth Gupta's long-standing record.
Playing a crucial role in identifying and fixing bugs in software systems, ethical hackers, like Shubhank, are often hired by companies to test their systems and improve security, preventing cybercriminals from exploiting weaknesses. Shubhank has already identified bugs in the software of giants like Google, Spotify, Nettleby, and the Computer Society of India (CSI)
"Several companies hire ethical hackers to find vulnerabilities in their systems, offering rewards in return. But it is essential to get prior permission from companies before probing their software," Shubhank explains.
A student of class 10 at St Joseph School in Bhopal, Shubhank continues to hone his skills in ethical hacking besides focusing on his academic goals. He is also pursuing advanced certifications in cybersecurity like CIOC (Certified Information Security Expert) certification from Demisto Technology in Ahmedabad and has also enrolled in the OACP (Officers Security Certified Operations Professional Ethical Hacking) course.
Shubhank has already earned several accolades, including the title of CIACH (Certified Information Security and Ethical Hacker) and CEH certification from the EC Council of Mexico. He also holds a place in India's IBR Achiever Book Record.