Bhopal: Stones Pelted, Swords Wielded As Six Injured In Clash Between Two Groups

Bhopal: Tension gripped Madhya Pradesh’s capital after a violent clash erupted between two groups near the Old Galla Mandi in Jahangirabad. The altercation, reportedly stemming from a previous dispute, quickly escalated as both sides resorted to stone pelting. Some individuals were also seen wielding swords during the violence. After receiving the information, police reached the spot and converted the area into a cantonment.

Jahangirabad Station House Officer (SHO), Ashish Upadhyay, said the dispute originated two days ago when a fight broke out between few youth, leaving some injured. “On Monday morning, the two groups confronted each other again, leading to a physical altercation involving sticks and swords,” he said.

The clash occurred while a Congress party rally was passing nearby, creating further commotion in the area. Six people sustained injuries during the violence and are currently receiving treatment at a local hospital.

The police swiftly deployed a heavy force to the area, turning Jahangirabad into a virtual fortress to restore peace. “The situation is now fully under control,” the SHO assured, adding that statements are being recorded, and cases will be registered based on the investigation.

