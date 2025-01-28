Madhya Pradesh: Former Cop Arrested Before Surrendering Outside Bhopal Court

Bhopal: Former constable Saurabh Sharma, accused of amassing black money during his tenure in the Madhya Pradesh Transport Department, was arrested by Lokayukta officials on Tuesday outside the district court in Bhopal.

Sharma, who had been on the run for 40 days, was attempting to surrender when he was apprehended before entering the courtroom, officials said.

Sharma had submitted a surrender application a day earlier but he was detained by Lokayukta officials who had been keeping watch near the court premises. He was immediately taken to the Lokayukta office for questioning. Lokayukta Director General Jaideep Prasad confirmed the arrest, saying, “We are interrogating him and will produce him in court within 24 hours. More arrests are likely in this case.”

Sharma’s lawyer, Rakesh Parashar, criticised the arrest, calling it unlawful. “Saurabh had followed court procedures and was present to surrender. However, Lokayukta detained him before he could officially appear before the judge,” said Parashar, adding, “Sharma had raised safety concerns in his application, fearing harm during custody and requesting regular medical checks.”

Congress leader Jeetu Patwari also weighed in, expressing fears for Sharma’s safety. Urging the government to ensure Sharma’s protection, Patwari claimed, “Sharma could be a target due to his alleged knowledge of corruption involving influential individuals.”

Meanwhile, the Lokayukta is investigating Sharma’s role in money laundering and his alleged connections with high-ranking officials. Sources further added that the investigators are also probing the origins of 54 kilograms of gold seized earlier allegedly linked to Sharma and whether the seizure was linked to foreign smuggling. Sharma’s arrest is expected to reveal key details about corruption within the transport department and the officials who may have been involved in the corruption case.