Bhopal Police Breaks Silence Of Speech And Hearing Impaired, Introduces Video Call To Help Them File Complaint

Bhopal: Police, on Monday, in a first of its kind initiative, launched a helpline facility to help the deaf and mute file police complaint through video calls. People who struggle with verbal communication can now report crimes through video calls, where trained police personnel, who understand sign language, will respond to their grievances.

Around 40 police personnel have been trained in sign language for the service. Once a complaint is received, it will send an alert to the respective police station so that immediate action can be ensured.

The helpline WhatsApp number 7587628293, will be functional round the clock and officials manning it in shifts and turns will make sure no message is lost. This initiative, a step towards inclusive policing, has been taken up in association with the Deaf Can Foundation.

After launching the helpline, Bhopal Police Commissioner Harinarayanachari Mishra said, “We have started the facility so that none remains out of police coverage. Particularly those who have struggled to express due to the inability to speak or hear will henceforth have a way of communicating. This helpline is not just a service but an assurance that no one will be left unheard.”

The video calls made to the helpline number will be monitored from the Bhopal Police Control Room. Once a complaint is received, it will be passed on to the respective police station. Besides, emergency services like Dial 100 will be activated to assist the caller.