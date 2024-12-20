Hidden Camera In Changing Room In Bhopal's Diagnostic Center Shocks Couple, Accused Arrested

Bhopal: It seems even sonography centers are not safe for women now. An incident of objectionable videos being recorded at the changing room of a sonography center here has surfaced, triggering outrage among locals.

The shocking scandal came to light on Friday when a woman who had come to the Medi Scan Center in Arera Hills of the capital city Bhopal went to the changing room to change her clothes before the tests. Fortunately, her husband, who had accompanied her to help her, noticed a mobile phone kept on the false ceiling.

The woman and her husband then spoke to the manager of the diagnostic center, but they were allegedly misbehaved with by the staff present. One of them even tried to snatch the mobile phone from the couple.

The woman's husband immediately informed the police about the matter. On the basis of changing room video clips found in the mobile phone, the police took the accused into custody and are interrogating him.

Changing Room Videos Found In Mobile Phone

Shockingly, police revealed that the mobile phone that was seized had many such videos of women in the changing room. One of the employees of the sonography center used to send patients to change clothes in the changing room before sonography. Taking advantage of the situation, the accused used to shoot obscene videos of women by placing the mobile phone in the false ceiling of the changing room.

Arera Hills police station in-charge Manoj Patwa said, "Action has been taken on the basis of a complaint by a couple from Jahangirabad. A video of the woman was made in the changing room of the sonography center. The youth who owned the mobile phone has been arrested. Several videos of women changing clothes have been found in the mobile phone, based on which action has been taken."

As per latest reports, police have sealed the changing room, and an investigation is underway to find out how many people from the sonography center were involved in this scandal. Preliminary investigation revealed that the accused youth was working in the Medi Scan Center for the last one month.

How Many Such Obscene Videos Have Been Made?

The incident has sparked outrage in the area. Irate family members of the couple reached the Medi Scan Center and created a ruckus. Demanding action against all those involved, the complainant's mother-in-law said, "Today this has happened to our daughter-in-law. Who knows how many women have fallen victim to this scandal?"