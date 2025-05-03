Five Held For Physically Abusing Girls, Blackmailing Them In Bhopal

Bhopal: Police have arrested five members of a gang which blackmailed girls after physically abusing them.
Another member of the gang is at large. The mastermind of the gang, Farhan Khan was injured while snatching a pistol from an SI when he was being to Bilkisganj in Sehore district on Friday night. Police said Farhan asked the police personnel to stop the vehicle on the pretext of going to toilet. As soon as he got off the police vehicle, Farhan tried to snatch an SI's pistol and in the scuffle that ensued got shot in his leg. He was rushed to Hamidia Hospital by the police personnel.
DCP, Zone One Priyanka Shukla said, "Two cases have been registered against Farhan at Ashoka Garden police station. "Six youth are accused of raping and blackmailing girl students. So far, five have been arrested by police". She said during interrogation, Farhan had told the police that he had stayed in Bilkisganj with Abrar, another accused and had laptop and other items there.
"Police were taking Farhan to Bilkisganj. Farhan asked the personnel to stop the vehicle on the pretext of urinating near Ratibad at 11.15 pm on Friday night. As he got down the vehicle, Farhan tried to snatch a pistol from a sub-inspector. During the scuffle, the weapon went off injuring Farhan in his leg," Shukla said. Police said the youth targeted girls of a particular religion.
Details of the accused
Farhan Khan: He is the mastermind of the gang. He did his MBA and trapped many girls, raped them and made obscene videos. Farhan handed over these girls to other youth of the gang.
Sahil Khan: The most cunning member of the gang, Sahil is a resident of Panna. He used to take dance classes in Ashoka Garden ub Bhopal. He trapped the girls at the classes. It is believed he reached out to 30 girls who attended his classes. Police are trying to reach out to the girls.
Ali Khan: The youngster trapped many students and handed them over to the gang. He made obscene videos and circulated them among the members of the gang.
Saad: The youngster used to work as a mechanic. A close friend of Farhan, he was responsible for drugging the girls and making their videos.
Nabeel: A resident of Bihar, Nabeel came to Bhopal to study B Tech and started working for the gang. During interrogation, it was found that he planned to upload the obscene videos made during the physical exploitation of the girls on pornographic websites.
Abrar: Still at large, he was responsible for trapping the girls and presenting them to other members of the gang.
The incident has led to outrage across Bhopal.