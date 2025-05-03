ETV Bharat / state

Five Held For Physically Abusing Girls, Blackmailing Them In Bhopal

Bhopal: Police have arrested five members of a gang which blackmailed girls after physically abusing them.

Another member of the gang is at large. The mastermind of the gang, Farhan Khan was injured while snatching a pistol from an SI when he was being to Bilkisganj in Sehore district on Friday night. Police said Farhan asked the police personnel to stop the vehicle on the pretext of going to toilet. As soon as he got off the police vehicle, Farhan tried to snatch an SI's pistol and in the scuffle that ensued got shot in his leg. He was rushed to Hamidia Hospital by the police personnel.

DCP, Zone One Priyanka Shukla said, "Two cases have been registered against Farhan at Ashoka Garden police station. "Six youth are accused of raping and blackmailing girl students. So far, five have been arrested by police". She said during interrogation, Farhan had told the police that he had stayed in Bilkisganj with Abrar, another accused and had laptop and other items there.

"Police were taking Farhan to Bilkisganj. Farhan asked the personnel to stop the vehicle on the pretext of urinating near Ratibad at 11.15 pm on Friday night. As he got down the vehicle, Farhan tried to snatch a pistol from a sub-inspector. During the scuffle, the weapon went off injuring Farhan in his leg," Shukla said. Police said the youth targeted girls of a particular religion.

Details of the accused

Farhan Khan: He is the mastermind of the gang. He did his MBA and trapped many girls, raped them and made obscene videos. Farhan handed over these girls to other youth of the gang.