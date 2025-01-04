ETV Bharat / state

Bhopal Gas Tragedy Waste Disposal: Mob Pelts Stones At Incineration Unit In Pithampur

Dhar: A mob on Saturday pelted stones at the firm in Pithampur in Madhya Pradesh's Dhar district where 337 tonnes of Union Carbide waste linked to the Bhopal gas tragedy is proposed to be incinerated, a police official said.

A mob of 100-150 persons pelted stones at the gate of the unit, Pithampur police station inspector Om Prakash Ahir told PTI. A probe is underway to identify those behind the incident and take further legal action, Ahir added.

The incident comes a day after the town was rocked by protests against the disposal plan amid a bandh call given by the Pithampur Bachao Samiti. On Friday, a mob of 500-600 persons had marched to Ramky Group's Industrial Waste Management Private Limited premises, where the waste is set to be incinerated, but police managed to disperse them in time.

Hours later, the district administration had clamped prohibitory orders under section 163 of Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS) around the premises of the unit.