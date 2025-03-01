Bhopal Gas Tragedy: Union Carbide Waste 'Burnt Safely', But Nearby Villagers Flee

Pithampur: The Madhya Pradesh government and local administration heaved a sigh of relief on Saturday following the "safe incineration" of Union Carbide waste from the 1984 Bhopal gas tragedy here in Dhar district.

They claimed there were no protests reported in the area against the waste burning as was speculated earlier. However, a group of women held a sit-in in the area against the move. It was led by an activist, namely, Monika Solanki, near the Waste Management Company.

Several residents from nearby villages have also abandoned their homes due to fears of the waste-burning process. Houses are now locked as villagers move to safer locations in several areas, including Tarpura.

The Ramki waste disposal plant, located on the outskirts of Pithampur, serves as a main facility for waste management.

The plant is located far away from many urban centres, but it is surrounded by many villages and residential areas, where mostly factory workers and farmers live in small homes or government-subsidised cottages.

Despite ongoing pollution challenges, many continue to live in the vicinity. However, after the Jabalpur High Court's directive to burn waste at the Ramki plant, local protests intensified. Since Friday, the burning process has begun as per the Supreme Court's orders, and about half the local population has moved away. The majority of those leaving are tenants working in nearby factories and mills. Currently, many houses in the surrounding villages are empty, with locks on doors.

Dhar District Collector Priyank Mishra acknowledged the situation but insisted that the waste burning is being carried out safely. “Such issues have arisen in other areas as well, but we are working on resolving them,” he said.

The burning process involves the incineration of 10 tonnes of Union Carbide waste over the next 72 hours. Indore Division Commissioner Deepak Singh, overseeing the operation, assured that the process was being conducted safely. He added that the government is prepared to continue the burning if no adverse effects are detected during this initial phase.