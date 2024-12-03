ASI Stabs Wife, Sister-In-Law To Death In Bhopal Over Domestic Dispute

Bhopal: An Assistant Sub-Inspector (ASI) allegedly stabbed his wife and sister-in-law to death over a domestic dispute in Bhopal on Tuesday afternoon, police said.

The incident took place in Ashbagh police station area. On information by the maid, police have registered a case and a search was launched for the accused ASI, Yogesh Marave.

According to police, Yogesh, who is posted in Mandla, got married to Vinita 10 years ago and the couple was having a dispute for the last five years. As the two were not on good terms, Vinita was staying with her sister in a rented house.

The maid informed police that when she came for work today, the ASI pushed her aside and barged into the house, locking the door behind him. After which, she heard loud screams from inside. Scared at the incident, she informed the neighbours and Vinita's parents.

On information, a police team reached the spot but the accused had already escaped. When the police personnel went inside the house, two women were found lying in a pool of blood with severe injuries. The footage of the CCTV installed in the premises was examined and the accused ASI was seen escaping from the house.

The police and FSL teams collected evidence from the spot but the knife with which the two women were attacked could not be found anywhere. It is believed that the accused had taken the knife along with him. The police sniffer dog was also brought to the spot.

DCP Zone-1 Priyanka Shukla said, "ASI Yogesh Maravi had a dispute with Vinita for the last five years. The maid working at Vinita's house informed the police about the incident. A case has been registered in connection with the incident and investigations are underway."