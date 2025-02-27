ETV Bharat / state

Bhopal Court Sentences Mother To Life Imprisonment For Murdering One-Month-Old Daughter

A Bhopal court sentenced a mother to life imprisonment for murdering her one-month-old daughter, with the 104-page verdict highlighting the significance of daughters in society.

Published : Feb 27, 2025, 11:47 PM IST

Bhopal: In a tragic and shocking case, a Bhopal court has sentenced a mother to life imprisonment for the murder of her one-month-old daughter. The verdict, delivered by Additional Sessions Judge Atul Saxena, spans 104 pages and includes special remarks emphasising the importance of daughters in society.

Mother Sentenced to Life Imprisonment

The case, which dates back to September 2020, occurred in the Khajuri police station area of Bhopal. The accused mother drowned her infant daughter in a water tank. Following investigations, she was arrested and has been in jail since then. Special Public Prosecutor Sudha Vijay Singh Bhadauria represented the prosecution in court.

Court’s Special Remarks

In the judgment, the court cited lines from poet Rabindranath Tagore, highlighting the role of daughters in civilization, culture, and nation-building. The ruling emphasised that in a progressing nation like India, daughters symbolise courage, creation, service and strength.

Case Details: Infant Found Dead in a Plastic Drum

The victim, Kinjal Mewada, was the daughter of Sachin Mewada, a farmer from the Khajuri area. Sachin's daughter went missing one day, and when he questioned his wife, she denied any knowledge of the matter. However, during the police investigation, the infant’s body was discovered inside a plastic drum with its lid sealed.

Since the child was last seen in a room with her mother, the police suspected foul play. Upon interrogation, the mother, Sarita Bai Mewada, confessed to the crime, stating that she had wished for a son and, out of hatred for having a daughter, took the child’s life.

With strong evidence against her, the court sentenced Sarita Bai Mewada to rigorous life imprisonment for the murder of her daughter.

