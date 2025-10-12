ETV Bharat / state

Bhopal BTech Student Dies After Alleged Police Beating; Two Constables Suspended

A CCTV screen-grab of the incident where the two constables are seen beating the student. ( ETV Bharat )

Bhopal: A 22-year-old BTech student died after being beaten allegedly by police personnel in the early hours of Friday in Madhya Pradesh capital Bhopal, officials said.

A video clip showed a policeman holding Udit Gaayke, while another is seen hitting him with a stick.

Constables Santosh Bamaniya and Saurabh Arya have been suspended in this connection, and further action will follow after the post-mortem report is received, Bhopal Zone 2 Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Vivek Singh said.

Gaayke was rushed to the hospital by his friends, where doctors declared him dead, he said.

His friends said they were partying in Indrapuri last night.

One of them was dropping Gaayke home around 1:30 am when the latter spotted police and started running into an alley, they added.