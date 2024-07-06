ETV Bharat / state

Chaos Creators Won't Escape: Bhole Baba Reacts to Hathras Stampede Days After Incident, Calls for Unity

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : Jul 6, 2024, 9:06 AM IST

Updated : Jul 6, 2024, 9:36 AM IST

Self-proclaimed godman Suraj Pal Singh, Known as 'Bhole Baba', expressed condolences over the Hathras stampede, vowing justice against those responsible. Singh emphasised trust in the government and urged support for the victim's families. The incident triggered during a religious gathering claimed at least 121 lives.

Self-proclaimed godman Suraj Pal Singh aka 'Bhole Baba' (Screen Grab from ANI video on X)

Mainpuri (Uttar Pradesh): In the aftermath of the tragic stampede in Hathras district, Uttar Pradesh, self-styled godman Suraj Pal Singh, known as 'Bhole Baba', has finally spoken out, expressing his condolences and addressing the chaotic events that led to the loss of 121 lives, mostly women and children. In a video statement released on Saturday, Suraj Pal conveyed his deep sorrow over the incident.

In the video statement, Suraj Pal, who also goes by the name of Narayan Sakar Hari said, "I am deeply saddened by the incident of July 2. May god give us strength to bear this pain. Please maintain faith in the government and the administration. I believe those responsible for the chaos will be held accountable." He also appealed for support to the affected families and injured through his lawyer, AP Singh.

The tragedy unfolded despite official permission for only 80,000 attendees, with an estimated 2,50,000 people reportedly present, according to police report.

Devprakash Madukar, identified as a key organiser in the incident, surrendered himself to the Special Investigation Team (SIT) and Uttar Pradesh Police, as confirmed by his advocate AP Singh in a video statement on Friday. Singh emphasized their commitment to full cooperation with authorities and refraining from seeking anticipatory bail.

Meanwhile, political figures have also reacted to the catastrophe. Congress leader Rahul Gandhi visited Hathras to meet with the grieving families, offering his condolences and support. Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath announced financial aid of Rs 2 lakh for the families of the deceased and Rs 50,000 for the injured.

Additionally, a three-member Judicial Inquiry Commission chaired by Justice (retd) Brijesh Kumar Srivastava has been established to conduct a thorough investigation into the incident over the next two months.

Preliminary findings indicate that the stampede occurred when devotees rushed to collect soil and seek blessing Suraj Pal Singh during the religious gathering, but were obstructed by security personnel, leading to a panicked rush and subsequent chaos.

