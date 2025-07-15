Bhojpuri Actress Akshara Singh Surrenders In Court, Gets Bail In Fraud Case

Begusarai: Bhojpuri film actress Akshara Singh on Tuesday secured bail after surrendering in court in a fraud case registered against her two years ago.

Akshara, accompanied by her lawyer, surrendered in the Begusarai District Court and applied for anticipatory bail today. After the hearing, the court granted her bail application with a personal bond of Rs 10,000. After this, Akshara left the court but did not talk to the media.

Commotion erupted in the court premises as several fans thronged here to take a glimpse of the actress.

The case dates back to a musical event organised in Bihar's Samastipur district on October 24, 2023. Akshara has been accused of taking Rs 5 lakh although she performed for only half an hour at a musical event in Scindia village of Samastipur. She had allegedly damaged the microphone during the event. The organiser of the programme, Shivesh Mishra, filed a complaint against Akshara, accusing her of fraud.

Mishra alleged Akshara came on stage at 12 am and performed for half an hour, much less than the scheduled time. Some enthusiastic spectators started throwing money at her, which made her angry and she left the stage. She went to the makeup room and despite repeated requests, did not come on stage. Akshara had left the programme midway and did not even return the booking money, he complained.

Thirty two-year-old Akshara, a resident of Patna, is a popular actress of Bhojpuri films. Apart from acting, she is also a singer and has many music albums. Her mother Nilima Singh and father Bipin Singh are also actors. Akshara has frequently hit the headlines over controversies surrounding her personal life. She had once taken Jan Suraj Party membership but was later seen on stage and in election rallies with BJP leaders.