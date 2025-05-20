ETV Bharat / state

Bhoiguda Lift Mechanic Arrested in Terror Conspiracy

Secunderabad: Residents of Secunderabad’s Bhoiguda are shocked after 28-year-old Syed Sameer, a local lift mechanic, was arrested on Sunday for his alleged involvement in a terrorist plot targeting Vizianagaram in Andhra Pradesh. The news has sent shockwaves through the community, particularly after it was revealed that Sameer and another individual were planning bomb blasts.

Sameer's arrest came after his family filed a complaint, initially fearing he had been kidnapped. They were stunned when police disclosed his alleged involvement in terrorist activities.

The joint operation by Andhra Pradesh and Telangana counterintelligence police led to the arrest of Sameer from Hyderabad based on a tip-off. He was subsequently taken to Vizianagaram after a prisoner transit warrant was obtained. Preliminary investigations by the police suggest that Sameer and Siraj-ur-Rehman (29) from Vizianagaram were conspiring to trigger explosions following the Indian military's response to the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack.

Police informed Sameer's family that he was allegedly involved in fraudulent transactions and had connections to criminal elements. He was also reportedly active on social media, administering groups on platforms like Instagram, Facebook, and WhatsApp, purportedly to assist the poor. However, authorities are now scrutinising the members of these groups, most of whom are from Hyderabad.