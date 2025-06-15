Bhiwani's Payal Tanwar Carries Forward Family's Legacy, Set To Join NDA

Bhiwani: Payal Tanwar of Kairu village in Bhiwani, has carried forward her family's tradition of serving the nation by joining the armed forces by getting selected for the National Defence Academy.

Payal, who has set an example for other girls of the region, was honoured by former MLA Shashi Ranjan Parmar in Kairu village.

Parmar said Payal belongs to a family whose three generations have served in the armed forces. Her grandfather Hanuman Singh showed bravery despite being injured in the war with Pakistan in 1971 and was honoured with gallantry award. Payal's father Suresh Fauji also served in the armed forces.

Now it is Payal's turn to carry forward the glorious legacy of her family. Parmar said Payal has made not only Kairu but the entire Bhiwani district proud. He said girls like Payal are the future of the country and are proving their worth in every field.

Payal said she had always dreamt of serving. "I am proud to have carried forward the tradition of her family. I appeal the youth to come forward to serve the country and work hard to achieve the goal," she said. Several girls from Haryana have been getting into the National Defence Academy after they were allowed admission into the coveted joint services training institute.