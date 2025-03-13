ETV Bharat / state

Bhiwani Vets Save Injured Snake Through Complex Surgery

Despite people’s fear of snakes, veterinarians in Bhiwani performed a successful surgery on an injured snake, saving its life at the Animal Husbandry Department’s polyclinic.

An injured snake undergoes surgery at the Veterinary Polyclinic of the Animal Husbandry Department in Bhiwani, Haryana. (Etv Bharat)
By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : Mar 13, 2025, 9:07 PM IST

Bhiwani: While most people fear snakes and avoid them, an injured snake in Haryana’s Bhiwani was given a new lease on life through a successful surgery. The Veterinary Polyclinic of the Animal Husbandry Department in Bhiwani successfully operated on an injured snake.

After this complicated procedure, the snake has fully recovered. This remarkable achievement has been recognised by higher authorities. The surgery was performed by Dr Johnny, with Dr Subhash administering anaesthesia.

Timely Surgery Prevents Fatal Outcome

Veterinarian Dr Subhash shared that a wildlife enthusiast informed him about the injured snake. Upon receiving the call, he began preparing for the operation. When the snake arrived at the polyclinic, it was discovered that a part of its body was severely injured with internal damage. Without surgery, the snake might not have survived. The medical team sedated the snake, repaired the wound, and carefully stitched the affected area.

Snake Fully Recovered After Surgery

Dr Subhash stated that the operation was challenging, but after several hours of effort, it was completed. Now, the snake is healthy. He also mentioned that the clinic provides treatment for all animals and birds. Additionally, they offer an ambulance service for injured animals, accessible through the toll-free number 1962.

