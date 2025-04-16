ETV Bharat / state

LCV Driver Receives Rs 31.67 Crore IT Notice, Lodges Police Complaint

The notice sent to Raj Singh of Prahlad Garh village states he had not paid GST on transactions of over Rs 31 crores.

A Tata 407 driver from Bhiwani in Haryana was shocked when he received a notice of Rs 31.67 crores from the Income Tax Department
Raj Singh (Left) at the cyber crime police station in Bhiwani (ETV Bharat)
author img

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : April 16, 2025 at 3:34 PM IST

1 Min Read

Bhiwani: A Tata 407 driver from Bhiwani in Haryana was shocked when he received a notice of Rs 31.67 crores from the Income Tax Department.

The notice sent to Raj Singh of Prahlad Garh village states he had not paid GST even as transactions of over Rs 31 crores were done in his bank account in during 2020-21 financial year. But Raj said he does not have a GST account and someone must have opened it fraudulently in Delhi. "I bought a tempo by availing a loan. I earn Rs 500 to Rs 1,000 a daily," he said.

Raj was asked to respond to the notice by April 15 failing which action would be taken against him. Raj responded to the notice but through his lawyer. He also filed a complaint in this regard at the cyber crime police station. Raj has a wife and two children including a daughter who is married. He said he had bought the Tata 407 with a bank loan. "I pay my installments and drive the tempo within Bhiwani district. I earn Rs 500 to Rs 1,000 daily and was shocked when I saw the notice which was received on March 25," he said.

Raj said an unknown person obtained a GST number by fraudulently using his PAN and Aadhaar card which has the address of Rahul Plastic Shop in Karawal area of ​​Delhi. "I do not have any GST number. I neither visited any office for GST number nor went to a bank in Delhi to open an account," he said.


Bhiwani: A Tata 407 driver from Bhiwani in Haryana was shocked when he received a notice of Rs 31.67 crores from the Income Tax Department.

The notice sent to Raj Singh of Prahlad Garh village states he had not paid GST even as transactions of over Rs 31 crores were done in his bank account in during 2020-21 financial year. But Raj said he does not have a GST account and someone must have opened it fraudulently in Delhi. "I bought a tempo by availing a loan. I earn Rs 500 to Rs 1,000 a daily," he said.

Raj was asked to respond to the notice by April 15 failing which action would be taken against him. Raj responded to the notice but through his lawyer. He also filed a complaint in this regard at the cyber crime police station. Raj has a wife and two children including a daughter who is married. He said he had bought the Tata 407 with a bank loan. "I pay my installments and drive the tempo within Bhiwani district. I earn Rs 500 to Rs 1,000 daily and was shocked when I saw the notice which was received on March 25," he said.

Raj said an unknown person obtained a GST number by fraudulently using his PAN and Aadhaar card which has the address of Rahul Plastic Shop in Karawal area of ​​Delhi. "I do not have any GST number. I neither visited any office for GST number nor went to a bank in Delhi to open an account," he said.


For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

BHIWANI TEMPO DRIVERINCOME TAX DEPARTMENTTATA 407IT NOTICE

Quick Links / Policies

For any inquiries, please reach us at contactus@etvbharat.com

Featured

Artificial Intelligence Proving To Be A Boon For Sugarcane Farmers In Maharashtra

Maharashtra Loses 23 Tigers In Three Months, Govt Eyes Vantara-Like Sanctuary With Anant Ambani's Support

Exclusive: If Tamil Nadu Governor Has Any Self-Respect, He Should Resign, Says Senior Journalist N Ram After SC Verdict

Exclusive: Indian Idol 15 Winner Manasi Ghosh On Dream collaboration With AR Rahman, Debut With Shaan And Mom's Mutton Kasha

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2025 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.