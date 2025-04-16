ETV Bharat / state

LCV Driver Receives Rs 31.67 Crore IT Notice, Lodges Police Complaint

Bhiwani: A Tata 407 driver from Bhiwani in Haryana was shocked when he received a notice of Rs 31.67 crores from the Income Tax Department.

The notice sent to Raj Singh of Prahlad Garh village states he had not paid GST even as transactions of over Rs 31 crores were done in his bank account in during 2020-21 financial year. But Raj said he does not have a GST account and someone must have opened it fraudulently in Delhi. "I bought a tempo by availing a loan. I earn Rs 500 to Rs 1,000 a daily," he said.

Raj was asked to respond to the notice by April 15 failing which action would be taken against him. Raj responded to the notice but through his lawyer. He also filed a complaint in this regard at the cyber crime police station. Raj has a wife and two children including a daughter who is married. He said he had bought the Tata 407 with a bank loan. "I pay my installments and drive the tempo within Bhiwani district. I earn Rs 500 to Rs 1,000 daily and was shocked when I saw the notice which was received on March 25," he said.