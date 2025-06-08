Haryana: Father Kills His 2 Minor Children, Later Attempts Suicide; Saddened By His Wife's Death

Bhiwani: In the Dhanana village of Bhiwani district, Haryana, a father allegedly killed his two minor children and then attempted suicide by consuming poison. The deceased have been identified as 17-year-old Basant and 16-year-old Aarushi, both class 12 students. The police visited the spot and launched the investigation.

According to the information reaching here, the accused father first gave sleeping pills to his children so that they would become unconscious. After this, he strangled both of them to death. Later, Subhash himself also consumed poison. On coming to know about this, the neighbours took the help of local people and admitted all three to the hospital. The doctors declared both the children dead. Bhiwani Sadar police station took possession of the bodies of both the children and sent them for postmortem. The condition of the accused Subhash is currently said to be stable.

Saddened by wife's death: Subhash, who is admitted to the hospital, allegedly told the police in his statement that he was in deep shock due to his wife's death. His wife died on May 8 due to swallowing a poisonous substance. Subhash alleged that his mother and other family members harassed his wife, due to which she committed suicide. Subhash claimed that he had also lodged a complaint with the police in this regard, but no action was taken. This grief and anger prompted him to commit this heinous act.

The accused purportedly said that he was planning suicide since his wife's death. He said, "I had first planned to commit suicide only, but then I thought what would happen to my children after me. So I decided to take them with me." He also admitted that he first planned to give sleeping pills to the children, fearing their resistance. Subhash said that he had been collecting sleeping pills from various shops for the past month, and he specifically chose the date of June 8 for this incident because his parents were not at home that day.

Family dispute: Subhash made serious allegations against his mother in his statement. He said that his mother constantly harassed his wife and caused her death. Subhash said that on May 8, when returned home from the field, he found his wife dead and his father sitting near the body. Subhash claimed that when he went to question his mother over his wife's death, the people present there attacked him. This incident hurt him so much that he planned to kill his children and commit suicide.

Bhiwani Sadar police station in-charge said that the police have registered a murder case in this case and Subhash is being questioned. The police are also investigating where and how Subhash got the sleeping pills. Along with this, an investigation has also been started into the allegations made by Subhash regarding the death of his wife. Local people say that Subhash's family was already struggling with family disputes, and this incident could be the result of those disputes.