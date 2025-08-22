Class XII Student Attacks Teacher With Sharp Weapon In Haryana's Bhiwani

Bhiwani: A teacher of Government Senior Secondary School in Dhana Ladanpur village of Bhiwani district sustained critical head injuries after he was attacked by a student of a Class XII.

The victim, Shiv Kumar said he was taking classes when the student, identified as Nitin started hitting his classmate with his bag. Shiv said he asked Nitin to stop hitting his classmate but the former did not relent and instead argued with him.

Police said, Shiv then took Nitin to the principal's office where was rebuked for his actions. A little later, Nitin went to the principal's office again with a TC application. The principal said he was officiating and the in-charge was on leave so he could not process his TC. But Nitin insisted on getting the TC and took out a sharp weapon from his bag and attacked Shiv at the principal's chamber.

Nitin then fled the school campus. Shiv said, "There should be fear-free environment in schools so that teachers can teach better and children can learn. If there is atmosphere of fear, neither the teachers will be able to teach nor the children will be able to learn".

Investigating officer Pravesh Kumar said Shiv is still in the hospital undergoing treatment. Based on the teacher's statement, the boy will be arrested and further action taken in the matter. Dr DK Ahuja of District Civil Hospital said Shiv has sustained two injuries and his condition is stable.