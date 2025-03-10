Chandrashekhar Azad Briefly Detained Before Scheduled Lucknow Protest March, Released Later

Bareilly/Chandauli: Bhim Army chief and Nagina MP Chandrashekhar Azad and several other Bhim Army officials and workers have been detailed from Chandauli and Bareilly respectively before the outfit's proposed protest march in Lucknow on Monday. The leader was, however, released after two hours by police.

Bareilly SSP Anurag Arya said that 11 Bhim Army officials and workers had been placed under house arrest as a preventive measure before the proposed demonstration of the organisation in Lucknow on Monday. Police also arrested 16 members of the Bhim Army from Bareilly.

Earlier, hundreds of officials and workers of the Bhim Army from different parts of Uttar Pradesh were scheduled to reach Lucknow. Police started taking preventive measures across the state to stop outfit members from gathering in Lucknow. The authorities disapproved the request of the Bhim Army to hold a protest march in Lucknow.

Prominent among detailed office bearers of the Bhim Army Party are Bhim Army's state president Kuldeep Bhargav, divisional president Vikas Babu, district president Sunil Kumar Gautam, state executive member Atul Valmiki, Khurshid Ajay Pradhan, Akash Sagar and Saurabh Bhartiya along with many others.

Azad was detained when he was returning from Bihar after attending a programme. During this time, his convoy was stopped by police on the National Highway. On the other hand, on getting the information of detention, workers from Bihar as well as Chandauli started gathering there. On the apprehension of National Highway blockade, the police officials decided to leave the convoy.

Nagina MP while interacting with the media said, "I do not know why I was stopped here. Even the officers are not saying anything when asked. I was going towards Lucknow, but without giving any reason, without notice, I was stopped by heavy force. The BJP government in Uttar Pradesh has resorted to force to achieve whatever it wants. It is unjust. Now, anyone is stopped anywhere."

He continued, "The more we are suppressed, the more our influence will grow will increase. Earlier, when we were challenged, our party Azad Samaj Party sent one MP an MP of Aazad Samaj Party(Kansi Ram) to the Parliament. In 2027, uncountable MLAs will win in assembly elections."