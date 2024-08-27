ETV Bharat / state

Bhilai: Police Lathicharge Congress Workers Who Reached Police Station To Protest

By Aroonim Bhuyan

Published : 22 hours ago

Updated : 22 hours ago

The Bhilai Police lathi-charged Congress workers, who gathered at the police station, seeking the arrest of two Bajrang Dal workers. The Congress workers alleged that the Bajrang Dal workers had stopped the convoy of former Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel.

Chhattisgarh Police lathi-charged Congress workers in Bhilar
File photo of Congress leader Bhupesh Baghel (ANI)

Bhilai (Chhattisgarh): The Bhilai Police on Tuesday lathi-charged Congress workers, who had gathered at a police station in Sector 3 here, demanding the arrest of two Bajrang Dal workers, for "stopping the convey" of former Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel.

The Congress workers were raising slogans against Chhattisgarh Police. The Police ordered that the workers be evacuated from the place. There was a heated argument between the police and the Congress workers. The Congress workers maintained that the Bajrang Dal workers should be apprehended.

The Chhattisgarh Police then lathi-charged the Congress workers and also held some of the workers. The Congress alleges that two Bajrang Dal workers stopped the convoy of former Chhattisgarh Chief Minister and senior Congress leader Bhupesh Baghel. The workers had raised slogans against Baghel.

The Chhattisgarh Police had filed a case following a complaint by the private security personnel of Baghel. However, not satisfied with it, the Congress workers demanded the arrest of the two workers.

Due to the protest by Congress, the traffic remained standstill in Bhilai for hours and it caused inconvenience to locals. The Congress attacked the Vishu Deo Sai-led Chhattisgarh government on the issue.

"Police are now blind followers of the BJP. They are protecting those against whom action should be initiated. The BJP is murdering democracy," said Sushil Anand Shukla, Congress media head for Chhattisgarh.

