A Member Of 'Digital Arrest' Gang Arrested In Durg

Police arrested an accused for allegedly duping a man of Rs 49 lakh by putting that person under a digital arrest.

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : 2 hours ago

Updated : 2 hours ago

Durg: Chhattisgarh Police busted a gang involved in digital arrest cyber fraud with the arrest of an accused in Maharashtra's Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, officials said.

They said that the accused allegedly duped a person of Rs 49 lakh by putting that person under a digital arrest in Bhilai of Durg district in Chhattisgarh on Friday.

Police said that the accused carried out the fraud by pretending to be digitally arrested. According to the police, Indraprakash Kashyap of Bhilai was harassed for five days by putting him under digital arrest and duped him of a total of Rs 49 lakh.

The accused staged a fake setup regarding the police network and carried out the fraud by misleading them over the phone. Police took the help of the cybercrime and crime unit in the investigation of this case and arrested the accused in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar. The search for the mastermind of this digital arrest cyber fraud gang is still underway, officials said.

