ETV Bharat / state

9-Year-Old Girl Dies By Suicide After Twin Sister, Other Children Refused Carrom Game

The incident took place in Chhattisgarh’s Bhilai Smriti Nagar and police have registered a case to investigate the matter further.

9-Year-Old Girl Dies By Suicide After Being Refused Carrom Game In Chhattisgarh
Representational Image (ETV Bharat)
author img

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : 2 hours ago

Bhilai: A 9-year-old girl died by suicide in Chhattisgarh’s Bhilai Smriti Nagar after the children of her locality, including her elder sister, refused to let her play carrom on Saturday, police said.

The incident has sent shockwaves across the area, putting people in deep mourning and creating panic among the children.

Police said that they had registered a case and started an investigation following a complaint by the girl’s family.

Satyaprakash Tiwari, Bhilai Nagar CSP, told ETV Bharat that the incident took place at around 11 AM on Saturday in the Smriti Nagar area in the Durg district when the deceased girl approached her twin daughter and other children, who were playing carrom, and insisted on playing carrom.

“The children refused her. After which the girl came home crying and committed suicide,” he said, citing her family.

Meanwhile, the body of the girl was sent for a postmortem soon after the police of the Bhilai Smriti Nagar Police Station area reached her home.

Suicide Is Not A Solution

If you are having suicidal thoughts, or are worried about a friend, or need emotional support, someone is always there to listen. Call Sneha Foundation: 04424640050 (available 24x7) or iCall, the Tata Institute of Social Sciences' helpline: 9152987821, which is available Monday to Saturday from 8 AM to 10 PM.

Read More

  1. Kannada Filmmaker Guruprasad Found Dead In Bengaluru Apartment
  2. Police Take Out Dholpur Youth's Body From Pyre After Murder Suspicion

Bhilai: A 9-year-old girl died by suicide in Chhattisgarh’s Bhilai Smriti Nagar after the children of her locality, including her elder sister, refused to let her play carrom on Saturday, police said.

The incident has sent shockwaves across the area, putting people in deep mourning and creating panic among the children.

Police said that they had registered a case and started an investigation following a complaint by the girl’s family.

Satyaprakash Tiwari, Bhilai Nagar CSP, told ETV Bharat that the incident took place at around 11 AM on Saturday in the Smriti Nagar area in the Durg district when the deceased girl approached her twin daughter and other children, who were playing carrom, and insisted on playing carrom.

“The children refused her. After which the girl came home crying and committed suicide,” he said, citing her family.

Meanwhile, the body of the girl was sent for a postmortem soon after the police of the Bhilai Smriti Nagar Police Station area reached her home.

Suicide Is Not A Solution

If you are having suicidal thoughts, or are worried about a friend, or need emotional support, someone is always there to listen. Call Sneha Foundation: 04424640050 (available 24x7) or iCall, the Tata Institute of Social Sciences' helpline: 9152987821, which is available Monday to Saturday from 8 AM to 10 PM.

Read More

  1. Kannada Filmmaker Guruprasad Found Dead In Bengaluru Apartment
  2. Police Take Out Dholpur Youth's Body From Pyre After Murder Suspicion

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

DIES BY SUICIDE ON REFUSED TO PLAYREFUSED TO PLAY CARROM IN DURGDURG POLICE STARTS PROBEGIRL DIES BY SUICIDE

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

Explained: How Navy's 4th Nuclear-Powered Submarine Launch Enhances India's Strategic Sea Power

The Secret Train Evacuating Wounded Ukrainian Soldiers

The Yamuna In Delhi – The Urgent Need To Restore A Dying River

Ayurveda Day 2024: Protect Your Health During Diwali With These Ayurvedic Remedies

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.