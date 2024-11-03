ETV Bharat / state

9-Year-Old Girl Dies By Suicide After Twin Sister, Other Children Refused Carrom Game

Bhilai: A 9-year-old girl died by suicide in Chhattisgarh’s Bhilai Smriti Nagar after the children of her locality, including her elder sister, refused to let her play carrom on Saturday, police said.

The incident has sent shockwaves across the area, putting people in deep mourning and creating panic among the children.

Police said that they had registered a case and started an investigation following a complaint by the girl’s family.

Satyaprakash Tiwari, Bhilai Nagar CSP, told ETV Bharat that the incident took place at around 11 AM on Saturday in the Smriti Nagar area in the Durg district when the deceased girl approached her twin daughter and other children, who were playing carrom, and insisted on playing carrom.