BHEL General Manager Kills Self In Office At TN's Trichy

Trichy: A general manager of Bharat Heavy Electricals Limited (BHEL) allegedly committed suicide by shooting himself in his office.

The deceased, identified as Shanmugam (50), a resident of Ganeshapuram 8th Street near Thiruverumpur, was posted as a general manager at the SSTP unit of BHEL in Trichy. He had came to work as usual at 8.30 am on Tuesday. However, as he did not return home by 4.30 pm, his family tried to contact him on his mobile number. But Shanmugam remained incommunicado despite repeated efforts. Shanmugam's family then contacted the BHEL office following which the staff went to his room only to find it locked from the inside. It is reported that the staff told Shanmugam's family that he he might be in an important meeting.

But as Shanmugam did not return home till late at night and did not answer his phone, his phone Parvathy called the office again. This time, the staff at the office broke open the door of Shanmugam's office. The staff upon entering the office room found Shanmugam lying in a pool of blood on a sofa. They informed Parvati and the police. Shanmugam's body was then sent to Trichy Government Hospital for autopsy.

Shanmugam is survived by Parvathy, who works as a teacher at the BHEL Matriculation School and a daughter who is pursuing engineering from a private college. Parvathy said Shanmugam was undergoing treatment for a heart condition. As per initial investigation, it was revealed that the gun used by Shanmugam was not licenced and was a locally manufactured weapon. Probe into the matter is on.

Suicide is not the solution

If you have suicidal thoughts due to personal reasons or due to stress, call 104 or the Sneha helpline. Sneha Suicide Prevention Helpline - 044-24640050, State Suicide Prevention Helpline - 104, Contact - 022-25521111, Email help@snehaindia.org or contact in person, Sneha Foundation Trust, 11, Park View Road, R.A. Puram, Chennai - 600028.