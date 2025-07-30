Bhavya Gunwal Wins Bio Olympiad To Becomes Role Model For Small Town India

Jaipur: Fifteen-year-old Bhavya Gunwal has brought laurels to her country by winning a silver medal at the International Biology Olympiad (IBO) held in the Philippines from July 20 to 27.

Pointing out that very few people get the opportunity to win a medal while wearing an Indian jersey and carrying the national flag, she said that one has to put in a lot of effort.

Coming from a small village in Mahendragarh district of Haryana, she prepared for the Olympiad in Jaipur. There were four representatives at the event from India who were selected from 50,000 aspirants.

In the first stage, 300 students were selected in the National Standard Examination in Biology, which was further filtered to 35 in the Indian National Biology Olympiad. Out of these 35, four were eventually chosen to represent India at an Orientation cum Selection Camp held at Mumbai’s Bhabha Centre for Science Education. This entire program is government-funded.

Bhavya had earlier won the gold medal in the International Junior Science Olympiad and had started preparing for the IBO one year ago. She was supported by her teachers and her parents. The preparations began with basic theory that was followed by solving question papers and reading more literature for the camp.

Bhavya said that it was natural to have some stress as she was representing the entire country. She used to talk to her parents and teachers to overcome stress. Since she was living in a hostel in Jaipur where mobiles were not allowed, she used to sometimes talk to friends and play games with them.

She loved reading novels, which helped her relieve stress to a large extent. Bhavya is currently in Class 12 and is targeting the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) for admission to a medical college next year. Her participation in IBO has widened her horizons and she is now open to research in biology as well.

“There were 300 participants from 77 countries, which was the highest participation till now. I got to learn about various cultures and interacted with so many of them. My spectrum has widened, and I came to know about more possibilities,” she told ETV Bharat.

She has also started guiding the needy children by getting associated with a nongovernmental organisation (NGO) working for the education of the deprived children. She had got associated with the NGO through educationist Ashish Arora after winning the Junior Science Olympiad.

Pointing out that she herself comes from a rural background, she said that she is familiar with the challenges faced by the children from the rural areas. But they have the potential to perform at the international level.

Bhavya’s success is a strong message for children living in the small towns and villages that hard work reaps success. She is a role model for children dreaming to make it big through hard work.

